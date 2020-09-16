Des cast: Who is Laurie Kynaston and what else has the Carl Stotter actor been in?

Laurie Kynaston plays Carl Stotter in ITV's Des. Picture: Instagram/ITV

Who plays Carl Stotter in ITV's Des and how old is he? Find out everything...

ITV’s Des is a true crime series which sees David Tennant play real-life serial killer Dennis 'Des' Nilsen who confessed to murdering up to 16 men in London.

The thriller is based on material from the book Killing for Company by Brian Masters and was written by Luke Neal.

Alongside David Tennant, there is a star studded cast, including Laurie Kynaston who plays one of Des’ victims, Carl Stotter, who survived.

But who is Laurie and what else has he starred in? Here’s what we know…

Laurie Kynaston plays Carl Stotter in ITV's Des. Picture: ITV

How old is Des actor Laurie Kynaston?

Laurie Kynaston is a 26-year-old actor from Shrewsbury in Shropshire. He grew up in north Wales with his three older brothers and parents

He made his acting debut eight years ago when he was just 18 in the title role of Clwyd Theatre Cymru’s production of Terence Rattigan’s The Winslow Boy.

The star later moved to London on his own at the age of 19 to pursue his acting career.

What else has Laurie Kynaston been in?

Back in 2015, Laurie landed the lead role opposite Peter Kay in BBC2 sitcom Cradle To Grave, playing a teenage Danny Baker.

He also starred in How To Build A Girl, produced by Alison Owen and Debra Hayward for Monumental Pictures and is in four episodes in Amazon Prime Video series The Feed.

He also has credits in Murder Games, Our World War and Casualty.

On the West End, he recently played tormented teenager Nicolas in Florian Zeller’s The Son in 2019.

What is Laurie Kynaston’s Instagram?

You can find Laurie on Instagram @lauriekynaston. Here you’ll find pictures of the star with his friends, and snapshots of his theatre work.

