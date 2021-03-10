Downton Abbey film sequel 'set for Christmas release' as filming starts this summer

10 March 2021, 13:31

The Downton Abbey movie is set to get a sequel later this year
The Downton Abbey movie is set to get a sequel later this year. Picture: Perfect World Pictures
Naomi Bartram

By Naomi Bartram

A Downton Abbey movie sequel will reportedly start filming in a few months.

Downton Abbey fans rejoice, because the film sequel is set to shoot this summer, according to reports.

TV insiders have claimed that filming will resume as soon as Covid rules allow, with the second film ready by Christmas.

Highclere Castle in Berkshire, which is used as the iconic Downton estate in Yorkshire, is said to be available in early summer before opening to the public from July 11.

A source told The Mirror: “Everyone is hoping the June 21 date for the end of the pandemic holds.

“The crew dates are being fixed and the team are going into prep for a summer shoot."

This comes after Jim Carter appeared on This Morning last year, letting slip to hosts Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield that a new film was in the works.

Read More: What is The Celebrity Circle and how does the TV show work?

Speaking to Holly, the 72-year-old - who plays Carson in the film - said: “If you promise not to tell anyone, I’ll let you know that we’ve seen a script…

“The script for a second film is there. We’ve seen it!

"It's very funny, it's got all the same characters in, all the regular characters. I think the will is that, COVID-willing, we'll film it next year."

He then joked: "I don’t know if I can trust Phillip to keep this secret, but Holly, I know will."

Unfortunately, as Phil started to ask him about more details, the screen froze and the interview had to end early.

Downton Abbey the film was a huge success in 2019 and made a whopping £153million at the global box office.

Producer Gareth Neame previously revealed that there would almost definitely be a sequel, confirming: "We are totally committed to making a sequel if we can bring all the elements back.

"During the course of this year, we will have a script and we will try to assemble all the actors again, you know, as soon as we can."

Now Read: The Masked Dancer officially coming to ITV with Oti Mabuse as new judge

