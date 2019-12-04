Downton Abbey producer confirms sequel ‘is in the works’ after movie success

Downton Abbey could be returning. Picture: ‎Perfect World Pictures

Producers have confirmed that "they’re working on” a sequel to the hugely successful Downton Abbey film.

When Downton Abbey seemingly closed its doors for the last time on Christmas Day back in 2015, the whole nation was devastated.

But this summer we finally got to see our favourite characters back together again for a magical new film.

And now producers have delighted fans once more as they’ve hinted a sequel could be on the cards, saying something is in the works.

Speaking to the Hollywood Reporter, producer Graham Neame confirmed: “We’re working on what the story is, and when we might be able to make it.

“But it’s the same as the first time around: we have to try and get everyone back together again. And that was very challenging.”

This comes after Neame opened up about the possibility of a sequel to the upstairs-downstairs drama ahead of its big screen release.

He said at the time: "All we have to achieve here is to get the fans out of their homes and buy tickets to go and see it, because people are used to watching at home… And if it does really well, then we’d do another one.”

Before adding: "We’ve got the beginnings of ideas of what we might do next—if that would happen."

Producers have teased a sequel for Downton Abbey. Picture: ‎Perfect World Pictures

And it looks like the cast are on board too, with Cora Crawley actress Elizabeth McGovern recently telling Evening Standard: "Well all doors are always left open, as much as I can say. We’ll see, we have to wait and see.”

In September, Allen Leech - who plays Tom Branson - also confirmed he’d be up for shooting another movie.

He told The Hollywood Reporter at the time: "It would be very interesting to see what would happen.”

Alongside co-stars Michelle Dockery (Lady Mary), Laura Carmichael (Lady Edith), and Sophie McShera (Daisy), he added: "I think we would all be up for it. It all comes down to how this one does. If people really love it and there really is an appetite, then why wouldn’t we do it?"

If that wasn’t enough excitement, the film’s writer and director, Michael Engler, has also addressed the rumours of a sequel, coyly telling Vanity Fair: “I think there always is potential.”

With fellow writer Julian Fellowes agreeing: “For me now to say, ‘Absolutely, definitely this is it, there will never be another film,’ I would just be foolish. Because you end up eating your words, you know?

"I mean, I wouldn’t mind making another film. We were very happy making this one. So let’s see what happens.”