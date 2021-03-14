Grace cast: How old is Rakie Ayola and who did she play in EastEnders?

Rakie Ayola plays A CC Vosper in Grace. Picture: ITV/Instagram/PA Images

Who plays ACC Vosper in ITV's Grace and what has she been in before? Here's what we know about Rakie Ayola...

This March, ITV is giving us another crime drama to get our teeth into.

Grace is based on Peter James’ first two books, Dead Simple and Looking Good Dead and follows Detective Superintendent Roy Grace.

The synopsis reads: "Grace is fixated by the disappearance of his beloved wife, Sandy, which haunts his thoughts.

“His unorthodox police methods have come under scrutiny once again and Grace is walking a career tightrope and risks being moved from the job he loves most.

"With so much at stake, his colleague Detective Sergeant Glenn Branson knows he has more to give and asks him for help with a case.”

Rakie Ayola is starring alongside John Simm in Grace. Picture: ITV

Alongside John Simm, Rakie Ayola is starring as ACC Vosper. But who is Rakie and who did she play in Holby City? Here’s what we know…

How old is Rakie Ayola?

Rakie was born in May 1968, making her 52-years-old.

The actress first rose to fame when she bagged the lead of the 1993 Jeanette Winterson screenplay Great Moments in Aviation.

She has also worked in theatre, film and television, appearing in a number of Shakespearean theatrical performances.

What TV shows has Rakie Ayola been in?

TV lovers will recognise Rakie for her role in BBC medical drama Holby City as nurse Kyla Tyson.

The star played Kyla from February 2006 to December 2008 and has also starred in sister show Casualty.

In October 2008, Rakie announced that she would be leaving Holby City to have her second child.

She said at the time: "I've had a great time and I'll miss it. I made the decision purely because I was pregnant, but I wasn't really ready to put down the character of Kyla. I'm very sorry to have to let her go."

In 2001, she also played Miss French in EastEnders, while other credits include Doctor Who, Sea of Souls and CBBC musical comedy My Almost Famous Family.

Rakie has had roles in Shetland, Silent Witness, Midsomer Murders and No Offence, as well as Hollywood films The i Inside and Sahara.

In 2017, Rakie took over the role of Hermione Granger in the West End production of Harry Potter and the Cursed Child.

Is Rakie Ayola married?

In 2004, Rakie married fellow actor Adam Smethurst who has starred in TV dramas including Casualty and Marple and Lewis.

The pair have two daughters together.

