The Harry Potter films are being shown back-to-back this Easter weekend

1 April 2021, 12:32

Who is ready for the ultimate Harry Potter movie marathon?
Who is ready for the ultimate Harry Potter movie marathon?
Alice Dear

By Alice Dear

Harry Potter fans, get ready for a movie marathon as ITV2 are showing the magical films across the entire Easter weekend.

What's better than a four day weekend? Harry Potter films being shown back-to-back on TV – that's what.

That's right, the first five films of the hit wizarding series are on TV from Good Friday to Easter Sunday.

If you're not a fan already, now is the best time to sit down and get into the ultimate series, starring Denial Radcliffe, Emma Watson, Rupert Grint, Tom Felton and Alan Rickman.

The films will start to be shown on ITV2 on Good Friday afternoon, and will run until Easter Sunday evening.

The first five Harry Potter films will be on ITV2 from Good Friday
The first five Harry Potter films will be on ITV2 from Good Friday

Here's everything you need to know about the schedule:

Friday, April 2

  • Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone 2:55pm
  • Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets 5:55pm

Saturday, April 3

  • Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban 5:20pm

Sunday, April 4

  • Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire 3:15pm
  • Harry Potter and the Order of Phoenix 6:20pm

Hilarious moment Line of Duty's Martin Compston breaks character to celebrate Scotland football win
