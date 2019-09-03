Patsy Kensit teases permanent Holby City return ahead of Faye Morton comeback

3 September 2019, 15:51 | Updated: 3 September 2019, 15:59

Patsy Kensit is returning as Faye Morton
Patsy Kensit is returning as Faye Morton. Picture: BBC

Will Patsy Kensit be set to return to Holby City permanently? The star reveals all...

Holby City is celebrating 20 years on BBC this year after hitting our screens for the first time way back in 1999.

And celebrating the huge milestone, a handful of iconic past characters have been returning for a string of special episodes - including Patsy Kensit as Faye Morton.

During tonight’s episode (Tuesday 3 September), Faye Morton and Joseph Byrne (Luke Roberts) will be back after they were last seen in 2010 and 2011.

But despite only making a brief appearance on the show, Patsy has now teased she could return permanently.

Speaking to Metro.co.uk, she said: “Do you know what? Never say never!

I’ve had the most incredible year this year. I did Holby, I just did an Agatha Raisin for Sky Atlantic, I just finished a film called Boy With a Pebble in his Shoe and it’s just been one thing to another and I’ve loved every minute of it and I’ve loved playing Faye!”

Read More: Coronation Street spoilers: Sinead Tinker's heartbreaking death confirmed as she's told cancer is terminal

She added: “They’re strong female characters and with a bit of oomph they appeal to me.”

Tonight’s episode will see Faye returning to the hospital to undergo a potentially life-saving transplant.

Although Faye and Joseph left the show separately, they are now an item upon their comeback, which doesn’t go down well with Jac.

Read More: Hollyoaks' Tony Hutchinson is ALIVE – but will Breda McQueen kill him in shock twist?

Patsy Kensit was last seen on Holby in December 2010
Patsy Kensit was last seen on Holby in December 2010. Picture: BBC

As the ladies go head to head once again, their feud is set to hit an all time high.

Speaking to Digital Spy, Patsy said: “Faye is nobody's fool.

"She knows exactly what Joseph's feelings are for her and what his feelings are for Jac. Jac is probably the love of his life but he has got involved with Faye.

"Faye has heart problems and has problems with alcohol. She needs a transplant and they were going to a different hospital so they didn't run into Jac, but it transpires that Holby is the only place to go and Jac is the only surgeon who can do it. It's all a big drama.

"It was never quite as in your face before – the b**chiness between Faye and Jac. It is heightened in this episode and it was never this heightened before. I love it though and I think it really adds to the script. It's fantastic."

