How many episodes are there of new drama Together and how can I watch it?

Together is airing on BBC two. Picture: BBC

BBC's Together: When is it on and are there any more episodes?

Together is the new BBC Two comedy drama starring the huge names James McAvoy and Sharon Horgan.

It follows the story of ‘He’ (James McAvoy) and ‘She’ (Sharon Horgate) at the beginning of lockdown last year.

The synopsis reads: “It is the hilarious and heart-breaking story of a husband and wife who are forced to re-evaluate themselves and their relationship through the reality of lockdown.”

James McAvoy is playing He in Together. Picture: BBC

But how many episodes are there of Together and when is it on?

How many episodes are there of BBC's Together?

There is just one feature length episode of Together.

It debuts on BBC Two on June 17 at 9pm and will be available straight after.

The whole film was created in just 10 days, which actress Sharon described as a ‘beautifully stressful’ experience.

"We shot this in 10 days so it was a beautifully stressful experience,” she said, adding: “It felt like we were making something important.

“And the fact that it feels like news means that the Covid death toll, the tragedy of so many lives lost unnecessarily, has not been talked about enough."

Opening up about what viewers can expect, the film’s creator and writer Dennis Kelly explained: “Together is about a couple who totally hate each other, but have somehow found a way of existing together by not talking to, thinking about, noticing, communicating with or being in the same room as each other – then lockdown happens.

James McAvoy and Sharon Horgate star in Together. Picture: BBC

“It’s about how humans negotiate their shared experiences when they think they have nothing in common other than staying alive, and it's about how you can hate what you love and love what you hate. And Sharon Horgan and James McAvoy are brilliant in it.”

James McAvoy added: “Dennis writes so wittily for these characters and his script had me within the first few pages.

“When I heard Sharon was involved with Stephen Daldry directing it was a no brainer.

“It’s a hilarious, heartfelt, entertaining and unconsciously funny exploration of a relationship and a couple facing real tragedy across a year we have all lived through.”