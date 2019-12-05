How much is Kate Garraway getting paid for I'm A Celebrity and what is her net worth?

5 December 2019, 21:00 | Updated: 5 December 2019, 21:23

Kate Garraway is one of the remaining contestants on I'm A Celebrity.. Get Me Out Of Here!
Kate Garraway is one of the remaining contestants on I'm A Celebrity.. Get Me Out Of Here! Picture: ITV

GMB presenter Kate is one of the remaining I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! contestants.

I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! is in its final week, and the king or queen of the jungle will be crowned on the final this Sunday.

The remaining contestants - Jacqueline Jossa, Myles Stephenson, Kate Garraway, Nadine Coyle, Caitlyn Jenner, Andrew Whyment, and Roman Kemp - are all in with a chance of taking home the coveted crown.

Here's your need-to-know on GMB presenter Kate Garraway.

How much is Kate Garraway getting paid for I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here?

Kate is taking home a reported £75,000 for appearing on the show, which is the same as Jacqueline Jossa. She is earning more than James Haskell - who was paid around £50,000 - and Roman Kemp and Myles Stephenson, who are taking hjome £25,000 each.

Caitlyn Jenner and Ian Wright are the biggest earners of the series, as they are being paid £500,000 and £400,000 respectively.

Kate Garraway is a presenter on GMB
Kate Garraway is a presenter on GMB. Picture: ITV

What is Kate Garraway's net worth?

Kate is estimated to be worth around £1.5m, and her Good Morning Britain salary stands at £540,000.

How old is Kate Garraway?

She was born on 4 June 1967, making her 52 years old. She spoke about her age during one episode of I'm A Celeb, saying: "I am 52, and I just want to do everything I can, try everything, be a bit braver and just push myself a bit more."

Who is favourite to win I'm A Celebrity?

When is I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! on ITV?

It's on each weeknight at 9PM.

I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! continues tonight at 9PM.

