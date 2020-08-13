When does I'm A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here! start?

Ant and Dec will be back on I'm A Celeb this year. Picture: ITV/Instagram

What is the start date from I'm A Celebrity 2020 and how long will it last?

With the coronavirus pandemic throwing doubt over the autumn TV schedule, lots of our favourite programs have already been postponed.

But ITV recently confirmed that I’m A Celebrity will be back in 2020, with a few major changes.

In fact, the reality TV show will actually be filmed in a haunted house in Wales this year, due to travel restrictions currently in place.

But when will the UK I’m A Celeb begin? And what is the start date? Here’s what we know…

Ant and Dec will be presenting I'm A Celebrity from the UK. Picture: ITV

When does I'm A Celebrity start?

Unfortunately, there isn't an official start date yet but the show normally begins in mid-November and lasts for 22 days.

Due to coronavirus, campmates won’t be flying out to Australia to where the show is usually filmed.

Instead, Ant and Dec will broadcast live from a ruined castle in the countryside.

Speaking of the changes, Richard Cowles, Director of Entertainment at ITV Studios, said: “We pulled out all the stops to try and make the series happen in Australia.

"Unfortunately, due to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic and despite us looking at many different contingencies, it became apparent that it just wasn’t possible for us to travel and make the show there.

"However, we are all really excited about a UK version of I’m A Celebrity. While it will certainly be different producing the show from the UK, the same tone and feel will remain.

Despite the temperature change, the stars will still be put through their paces, as Kevin added: “Our celebrities will probably have to swap shorts for thermals but they can still look forward to a basic diet of rice and beans and plenty of thrills and surprises along the way”.

While the winner is usually crowned the King or Queen of the jungle, this year they will be given the title of King or Queen of the Castle.

