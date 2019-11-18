Where do they film I'm A Celeb? ITV jungle camp's Australia location and how to visit revealed

You don't have to be a celeb to visit the I'm A Celeb camp. Picture: ITV/Google Maps

By Emma Gritt

You might draw the line at eating a witchety grub, but if you'd like to visit the reality show's location, you're in luck.

For three weeks of every year we are transported to the Australian jungle - but did you know it is possible to visit in real life, too?

Right now there are ten celebrities preparing to take on almost a month of disgusting food, toilets and insects, but the set of I'm A Celeb is open to mere civilians, too.

It's not possible to visit the camp itself, which is actually a state of the art TV studio, which is located in the tiny, barely accessible Dungay Creek, Queensland.

That must be the reason why celebs are forced to take all sorts of outrageous modes of transport to get in there when the show kicks off!

Google Maps reveals the camp's exact location. Picture: Google Maps

Despite Ant and Dec calling it a jungle, the camp is in the South of Springbrook National Park in New South Wales, which is actually a rainforest and part of the Gondwana Rainforest, a UNESCO World Heritage Site.

The camp does appear on Google Map searches, look up the exact coordinates 28 15 42.75 S 153 21 01.79 E or type in 362 Dungay Creek Road.

The nearest large town of Murwillumbah in north-Eastern New South Wales. It's 45km from the Gold Coast, or a scenic road trip from Brisbane.

The celebs get to stay at the Versace Palazzo hotel after the show. Picture: Versace Palazzo

After leaving the show the celebs get to spend a few days recovering (i.e. washing and eating anything but rice) at luxury Versace Palazzo Hotel.

This, like certain bits of the jungle, is also accessible to fans... but it's not cheap.