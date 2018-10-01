Inside GBBO Candice Brown’s lavish wedding featuring TWELVE wedding cakes

1 October 2018

Candice Brown and her now husband, Liam McCaulay
Candice Brown and her now husband, Liam McCaulay. Picture: Hello!

The Great British Bake Off star's cakes were cooked by her fellow GBBO contestants including Selasi Gbormittah, Andrew Smyth and Val Stones.

Great British Bake Off 2016 contestant Candice Brown tied the knot with beau Liam Macaulay in a super romantic ceremony in France last month.

The 33-year-old got married at a gorgeous 18th Century French chateau in Burgundy surrounded by family, friends and her fellow Bake Off contestants.

Candice and Liam are on the cover of this week's HELLO! magazine
Candice and Liam are on the cover of this week's HELLO! magazine. Picture: HELLO!

But the stars of the cooking show had more of a role than just guests at Candice's big day as they were tasked with baking her TWELVE wedding cakes.

She told Hello! magazine prior to her big day: "There will never be another wedding-cake table like that – there was enough to feed about 300 people."

To walk down the aisle Candice wore a traditional white strapless dress with red Louboutin heels and her trademark red lipstick to match.

Her new husband, tree surgeon Liam, looked dapper in a bespoke Siobhan Mackenzie kilt in his family's tartan.

The full interview and photos from Candice's wedding are in the next issue of Hello! magazine.

