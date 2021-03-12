Is The Circle on every night?

12 March 2021, 16:22

Is The Circle Celebrity on every night on Channel 4 and what time is it on each day?

The Celebrity Circle *finally* hit our screens earlier this week, and we already can't get enough of the Channel 4 show.

The celeb version - which is in aid of Stand Up To Cancer - is a spin-off to the beloved reality show, and many fans have been wondering whether we can expect an episode every night before its final next week.

Here's your need-to-know about when the episodes are on, and how long it will last.

Is The Celebrity Circle on every night?

The Celebrity Circle is on every night, other than Saturday 13 March.

Therefore, at time of writing, there are three episodes left. The timings of these are as follows:

  1. Friday 12 March - 10pm - 11:05pm
  2. Sunday 14 March - 9pm - 10pm
  3. Monday 13 March (final) - 9pm - 10pm

The Celebrity Circle finishes next Monday
The Celebrity Circle finishes next Monday. Picture: Channel 4

What date is The Celebrity Circle final?

The final of the show is on Monday 13 March, during which the winner will be crowned.

Who is in the cast of The Celebrity Circle?

The full cast of The Celebrity Circle is below:

  • Baga Chipz (playing as Kim Woodburn)
  • Charlotte Crosby (playing as Peter Andre)
  • Denise van Outen
  • Duncan James
  • Kaye Adams and Nadia Sawalha (playing as Gemma Collins)
  • Lady Leshurr (playing as Big Narstie)
  • Melvin Odoom and Rickie Haywood-Williams (playing as will.i.am)
  • Pete Wicks and Sam Thompson (playing as Rachel Riley)
  • Saffron Barker

Who has left The Celebrity Circle?

Duncan James became the first celeb to be blocked from The Circle
Duncan James became the first celeb to be blocked from The Circle. Picture: Channel 4

Blue star Duncan James became the first celeb to be 'blocked' from The Circle.

Saffron Barker and Lady Leshurr were the influencers who made the decision, saying: "The reason we have chosen this player is that we believe the other is genuine and has a lot more to give."

