Who is James from Sexy Beasts? Here's what he looks like without the Beaver prosthetics

22 July 2021, 11:58

Find out what 'Beaver' James looks like in real life - and what he does, whether he's still with Alexis, and how to follow him on Instagram...

Sexy Beasts is *finally* here, and it's just as wild as we knew it would be.

If you aren't familiar with the premise of the Netflix show, it's essentially a hybrid of The Masked Singer and First Dates.

It sees a single person get to know three potential suitors before choosing one of them to date - and every single one of them is made up in elaborate prosthetics.

The daters don't get to see what each other looks like, therefore, meaning they judge each other purely on personality.

James dressed as Beaver for the experiment
James dressed as Beaver for the experiment. Picture: Netflix

Episode one saw James, as 'Beaver' date Tamiko (Zombie), Amber (Pixie), and Alexis (Leopard).

Here's your need-to-know on him.

Who is James?

James is a lab technician from California.

What does Sexy Beast's James look like without prosthetics?

James removed his prosthetics at the end of the episode - here's what he really looks like.

James removed his Beaver mask at the end of the episode
James removed his Beaver mask at the end of the episode. Picture: Netflix

Are James and Alexis still together?

James chose to get together with Alexis (Leopard) at the end of all his dates, but it is thought that they are not still together.

According to Decider, James and Alexis do still follow each other on Instagram, but are not romantically involved.

Is Sexy Beast's James on Instagram?

He is! You can follow him @shinobijames.

