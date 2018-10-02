James Jordan confirmed as third Dancing On Ice 2019 contestant

James Jordan is the next celebrity name to join Dancing On Ice. Picture: ITV

The former Strictly Come Dancing star is swapping his ballroom shoes for skates as he takes to the ice on the ITV show in the new year.

Former Strictly Come Dancing and Celebrity Big Brother star James Jordan is the latest recruit signed up for the next season of Dancing On Ice.

The ITV skating show hosted by Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby has already confirmed that Eastenders star Richard Blackwood and TOWIE diva Gemma Collins have signed up to take part.

Read more: Gemma Collins to star in Dancing On Ice as she releases new single

James Jordan is the third celebrity to confirm his role in the show and fans will see him skate onto the ice in the new year.

The three confirmed stars will be getting their skates and sequins on ready to compete alongside eleven other celebrities in the quest for glory, under the watchful eye of the skating legends Torvill and Dean, who head up the judging panel.

James at the launch of Strictly Come Dancing in 2012. Picture: PA

Each week the twelve celebrities will skate live with their professional partners in a bid to impress both the panel and the viewers, who will ultimately decide who wins the show.

On joining the show, James said "I can dance but I'm a lot older than I used to be. People are going to probably say I've got an unfair advantage but when I got on the ice I actually shocked myself how bad I was. I want to be able to impress Torvill and Dean more than anyone else, but I'm a lot worse than I thought I'd be."