Will Kim Cattrall be in Just Like That and what happened with Sarah Jessica Parker?

Kim Cattrall is set to reprise her Sex and the City role in And Just Like That... here's what we know!

Calling all Sex and the City fans, it’s time to get excited as Kim Cattrall is reportedly returning as the iconic Samantha Jones.

The actor originally starred as Samantha in the comedy-drama about four single women living in New York from 1998 to 2004, later returning to the role for two feature films.

But she claims she wasn’t contacted to appear in the first season of Max’s spin-off And Just Like That… after falling out with the other stars.

Well, according to Variety, Kim will make a small cameo in the second season of the show - which is set to air this month - and has already recorded her scenes.

It’s also claimed that Cattrall recorded her lines without seeing or interacting with the other stars of the series, including Sarah Jessica Parker, Cynthia Nixon and Kristin Davis.

The scene will reportedly see Carrie Bradshaw speak to Samantha on the phone, who is now based in London.

While Kim didn’t feature in the first season of And Just Like That..., her character was mentioned on screen and was seen messaging Carrie.

What happened with Kim Cattrall and Sarah Jessica Parker?

Kim Cattrall and Sarah Jessica Parker in Sex and the City. Picture: Alamy

Kim has previously spoken about growing tension between herself and star Sarah Jessica Parker during filming back in the nineties.

"I think she could’ve been nicer,” she said to Piers Morgan. “I really think she could’ve been nicer. I don’t know what her issue is.”

The following year, Sarah admitted she was “heartbroken” by her comments and said she didn’t remember it that way.

This comes after Kim turned down the chance to reprise her character for a third film which was later cancelled.

“It’s a great wisdom to know when enough is enough,” Cattrall told Variety in 2022.

“I also didn’t want to compromise what the show was to me. The way forward seemed clear.”

When the spin-off was announced, she added: “I was never asked to be part of the reboot. I made my feelings clear after the possible third movie, so I found out about it like everyone else did – on social media.”

Sarah also addressed Kim’s absence, explaining: “We did not ask her to be part of this because she made it clear that that wasn’t something she wanted to pursue, and it no longer felt comfortable for us, and so it didn’t occur to us,” she said.

“That’s not ‘slamming’ her, it’s just learning.”