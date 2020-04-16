Loose Women is returning for a special episode today

By Polly Foreman

The ITV show was cancelled last month amid the coronavirus outbreak.

Loose Women will return for a one-off special episode in support of the NHS, ITV have confirmed.

The popular daytime show, which was cancelled last month following coronavirus lockdown measures, will air today as part of ITV’s NHS Day.

Read more: First Dates waitress Laura Tott reveals coronavirus struggle after working as a paramedic

Christine Lampard, Brenda Edwards, Stacey Solomon and Nadia Sawalha will all feature in the pre-recorded special, that was filmed in each of their houses.

Loose Women is back! Picture: Shutterstock

Speaking about her excitement for its return, Nadia said in a video: "It's happening, guys, it's actually happening.

"It was so good, it was emotional seeing the girls, hearing the girls.

Read more: Tom Hardy reveals he's returning to CBeebies Bedtime for a whole week

"There were babies - Rex makes an appearance. It was so good. I was really worrying that we were going to have to go through the whole of lockdown without having Loose Women back."

Nadia has hinted that baby Rex will feature in the episode. Picture: Instagram/Stacey Solomon

Emma Gormley, Managing Director, ITV Daytime said: "Like everyone else in the country we want to say a massive thank you to our NHS heroes. We look forward to a day of extra special programmes in celebration and gratitude for our amazing NHS staff and all they continue to do for us."

And Clare Phillips Director of Social Purpose at ITV said: "This appeal is a vital way of helping people who work for the NHS when they need it the most. We’re delighted to partner with NHS Charities Together and put ITV’s full weight behind a campaign that will give back to the heroic NHS staff. I’m incredibly proud that we've been able to put this together and play our part in helping the NHS in this difficult time."

The hour-long episode of Loose Women will air at 12:30PM today.

NOW READ:

Christ the Redeemer statue lit up in doctor's uniform to honour health workers across the world fighting coronavirus