Loose Women viewers beg for Amy Hart to be a permanent panelist

25 July 2019, 11:22 | Updated: 25 July 2019, 11:31

Mared Parry

By Mared Parry

The Love Island star made her debut as a panellist yesterday and fans already want her back.

Amy Hart left the Love Island villa heartbroken after Curtis Pritchard decided he didn't feel for her the same way she did for him.

However, things are on the up for the 27-year-old former cabin crew manager as she's attracted some additional fans after appearing as a guest-panellist on Loose Women yesterday.

READ MORE: Amy Hart lands dream job as Loose Women panellist

Amy has gone down a treat with viewers
Amy has gone down a treat with viewers. Picture: ITV

The ITV chat show features a number of rotating panelists, some more regular than others, so Amy's return could actually be possible.

Stacey Solomon, Coleen Nolan, Jane Moore and Denise Welch are just a few of the show's panellists, and yesterday, Amy appeared alongside Coleen, Saira Khan and Janet Street-Porter.

READ MORE: David Walliams slid into Amy Hart's DM's after she left the Love Island villa

Amy wore a denim jacket for the show yesterday and wore her blonde hair in a loosely curled bob
Amy wore a denim jacket for the show yesterday and wore her blonde hair in a loosely curled bob. Picture: ITV

She discussed a number of different topics with the Loose Women, including her plans to start a family and the quest for a perfect man.

Amy even admitted on the show that she'd be open to having a donor baby if she doesn't find the right man by the time she's 35.

Her natural talent of presenting and being in front of the screen didn't go unnoticed and fans at home took to Twitter to express how much they loved seeing Amy on the long-going chat show.

One wrote: "Amy you are a beautiful soul it’s a pleasure seeing you on Loose Women!" and another said: "She came across so well, a breath of fresh air. She should be a regular."

Amy first appeared on the show as a guest straight after she departed from the Love Island villa at the start of July, and admitted it was a dream come true as she's a big fan of the show.

On July 26th, Amy's birthday, Loose Women announced they loved her so much that they were inviting her back as a guest panellist.

Clearly having Amy return to Loose Women was a wise ideas as she was received incredibly well.

It's unknown at this point whether or not Amy will be returning to the show as a regular presenter, but here's hoping!

