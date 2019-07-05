Love Island first look: Michael and Amber get close again as Ovie sets his sight on Joanna

Amber and Michael get close (again) in tonight's episode. Picture: ITV

Love Island is set to get even more dramatic tonight as pretty much every couple in the villa is in turmoil

Just when you thought this series of Love Island couldn't get any more MAD, tonight looks set to shock us all to the very core once more.

As well as the fact that Maura Higgins and Curtis Pritchard might get together(!), the surprises from fallout from the Casa Amor are the gifts that keep on giving.

After Amber Gill returned to find that Michael Griffiths had recoupled with Joanna Chimonides (creating one of the most dramatic bits of telly in living memory), the pair had an almighty row that divided pretty much the whole villa.

Elsewhere in the episode, Maura sets her sights on Curtis... Picture: ITV

But it looks like there could be yet another twist in the tale, as it looks like Michael and Amber could be about to get close again.

The former couple go for a chat in tonight's episode, during which Amber says: “I don’t think you had any idea how much I liked you.”

Michael then replies: “For me, it was hard to see. I felt like I was constantly chasing you. I could not read you. I was constantly questioning it. I didn’t ever want to hurt you. I’m deeply sorry. I do want you to know that I’m still here for you.”

Amber responds with: “It’s alright. It’s just annoying though. I just thought everything would be ok. I do feel like it’s partly my fault. It’s upsetting because I know I don’t open up to people and I don’t show people how much I like them.”

Michael then says “I know that you have a heart of gold. You’ve just got a strange way of showing it sometimes.” Amber and Michael laugh together.

Amber jokes “Watching you with lovely Joanna who is not catty and lets you talk about your issues but she doesn’t make you laugh as much as me though!”

The pair giggle together and it's hinted they could potentially rekindle their relationship...

Amber and Michael get close in the garden. Picture: ITV

Amber also takes Ovie Soko on a friend date, where he confides in her that he fancies Joanna.

She asks him: “Is there anyone in the villa that you have your eye on?”, and he replies: “If I had to pick, it would be Joanna.”

Ovie is currently coupled up with Anna Vakili, but it looks like she might rekindle her romance with old flame Jordan Hames.