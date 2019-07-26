Love Island’s Amy Hart says she will ‘NEVER’ promote diet products on social media

Amy Hart doesn't want to promote diet products with her new found fame. Picture: Instagram/Amy Hart

By Alice Dear

Love Island’s Amy Hart will be taking a different route with her new found fame.

Amy Hart was greeted with support and love when she left the Love Island villa.

Amy, who was an air hostess before the reality TV show, now has a huge one million followers on her Instagram page, and is already working with brands to help promote them on her platform.

However, Curtis Pritchard’s ex has revealed she will never use her new platform to advertise diet pills or drinks, as so many of the former Love Island contestants have gone on to do.

This news comes after Amy snapped back at a troll who called one of her Instagram posts – showing the blonde beauty working with a children’s hospice – “boring”.

Amy Hart says she is aware of how young some of her followers are. Picture: PA

Replying to the comment, Amy wrote: “Would you prefer if I sold diet shakes instead?”

Speaking to Heart.co.uk, Amy explained that she will never sell any diet products on her Instagram.

When asked, she said: “Absolutely not. I’ve always been involved locally in theatre shows, and my local dance school.

“Because I am good with kids, the kids love me, so I’ve always had to be a good role model to them.

Amy explained that she will never sell any diet products on her Instagram. Picture: Instagram/Amy Hart

“Now it’s on a huge scale, and I feel like I have some followers who are like 10, 11, 12, 13, 14. I can’t, as a human being, promote things, like diet drinks and stuff, I can’t make these little girls think ‘oh, Amy does diet drinks so I need to use diet drinks’.”

She added: “So, I am very aware of my audience, and who is looking up to me and watching.”

Fans have praised the star for taking a different route, with one commenting: “Good on her for using her platform to help a good cause rather than selling random stuff for money like every other islander.”