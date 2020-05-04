Breaking News

Love Island bosses cancel this year's show due to coronavirus pandemic

Love Island 2020 has been cancelled after it was decided by ITV bosses the risk of COVID-19 was too high. Picture: ITV

By Alice Dear

Love Island 2020 has been cancelled after it was decided by ITV bosses the risk of COVID-19 was too high.

Love Island 2020 has officially been cancelled.

This news comes after months of fans speculating whether the hit reality dating show would go ahead amid to current coronavirus pandemic.

The decision to cancel this year's show came after ITV2 bosses said they could not guarantee the safety of the contestants.

Love Island 2020 has officially been cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic. Picture: ITV

While the team had looked into ways they could continue filming the show – which included having all the contestants tested – they came to the decision it was not viable.

Kevin Lygo, Director of Television at ITV told The Sun: “We have tried every which way to make Love Island this summer but logistically it's just not possible to produce it in a way that safeguards the wellbeing of everyone involved and that for us is the priority.

“In normal circumstances we would be preparing very soon to travel out to the location in Mallorca to get the villa ready but clearly that’s now out of the question.

“We are very sorry for fans of the show but making it safely is our prime concern and Love Island will be back stronger than ever in 2021. In the meantime Love Island fans can still enjoy all six series of Love Island on BritBox.”

The Love Island team are reported to be pushing their plans to a winter series in 2021. Picture: ITV

Now, a TV insider has revealed that all the preparation for this year's Love Island could be pushed to a winter series, airing in 2021.

A source told The Sun: “A huge amount of work had already gone into this series in terms of laying out plans for the show.

“Casting had also started, with interviews on Zoom for new applicants planned to begin this week."

Love Island bosses said they could not guarantee the contestants' safety this year. Picture: ITV

They added: “Rising stars on social media had also been tapped up by producers, who were already picking out their favourites.

“Everything will be deferred to the winter version and everyone who was being lined up to appear in this series will be asked to see if they can appear in that series.

“It’s a devastating blow to the entire team working on the show, as well as ITV as a whole but the safety of their contestants and anyone working on Love Island is paramount.”

