Love Island first look: Amy left furious as new girl Molly-Mae takes Curtis on a date

Amy is left furious after new girl Molly-Mae takes Curtis on a date. Picture: ITV

By Alice Dear

Tensions in the Love Island villa are set to rise as new girl Molly-Mae makes her presence known.

In the first twist of the series, Love Island sent in blonde bombshell Molly-Mae into the villa to mix things up.

The public vote means that Molly-Mae was treated to a date with Tommy Fury, who has recently been grafting with surfer Lucie.

On their hot tub date in the hideaway, Tommy and Molly-Mae get to know each other and instantly connect, with the boxer telling the social media influencer: “You are…amazing! Looking at you now, you’re 100% my type.”

Molly-Mae then chooses her own date, and decides to invite Curtis into the hot tub.

Molly-Mae chose to take Curtis on a date as well. Picture: ITV

Lucie is also feeling a little jealous as Tommy bonds with Molly-Mae. Picture: ITV

However, this does not go down well with Amy, who is currently coupled up with Curtis.

In a first look clip of the episode, Amy can be seen in the Beach Hut venting: “I don’t know if she knows about girl code, but no – you just don’t do it.

“If you want to make friends with people, it’s not the best way to go about things.”

As they return from their date with their arms linked, Amy looks furious as Amber asks: “Why are they linking?”

Amy is less than happy when Curtis walks in with the new girl linked around his arm. Picture: ITV

The girls choose who they want to recouple with as one boy is dumped from the villa. Picture: ITV

Meanwhile, Lucie is also no over the moon about the new girl’s interest in Tommy, even though she is coupled up with Joe.

Talking to Tommy about the new arrival, she said: “Yes. It’s made me feel a little bit jealous.”

But who will Molly-Mae warm to the most? And who will be dumped from the villa following the latest recoupling?

For all the latest gossip from the Villa, download and subscribe to the official Love Island: The Morning After podcast. Available on Global Player, the Love Island App or ask Alexa to play the ‘Love Island Podcast’.

Listen to Love Island: The Morning After