Love Island first look: Who is dumped tonight in shock twist?

With just a few days until the final of Love Island 2022, there is set to be another shock dumping this week.

While all the couples are still on a high reflecting on their epic final dates, Indiyah Polack gets a text.

The five remaining couples learn that they must vote for who they think are their least compatible co-stars.

They must then submit their decisions by text without discussing them with the other couples.

As they deliberate over their decision, Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu tells Davide Sanclimenti: “Let’s be real, this is not friend island, okay.”

Paige Thorne also admits to partner Adam Collard: “It’s not nice at all,” While Indiyah asks Dami Hope: “Are we sure?”

Fans have a lot to say about the unexpected dumping, with one person Tweeting: “If Ekin Su and Davide are dumped as the other Islanders vote them least compatible. The public will not be happy #LoveIsland”

Another said: “Nahhhh the islanders are all gonna vote Ekin and Davide as least compatible which potentially gives them a chance to be dumped from the island wtf #loveisland”

A third added: “Let’s hope Paige and Adam get dumped tonight #loveisland.”

This comes after the remaining couples - Tasha Ghouri and Andrew Le Page, Paige and Adam, Gemma Owen and Luca Bish, Ekin-Su and Davide, and Indiyah and Dami - went out on their final dates.

On her romantic date with Luca, Gemma tells him: “We wind each other up. But we both love it. You know I find it hard being lovey-dovey, but I feel like I’m quite more lovey-dovey with you than anyone really before.

“I always find myself gravitating towards you. I always want to be near you and in your company.”

Luca replies: “Listen, I feel like we know what we are anyway, and we ain’t put a label on it, but obviously one of them surprises [back home] might be putting a label on it when we’re ready. Just waiting for the right moment. Hopefully I get the right answer.”