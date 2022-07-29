Love Island first look: Who is dumped tonight in shock twist?

29 July 2022, 15:10 | Updated: 29 July 2022, 15:13

Love Island spoilers: One couple will be dumped from the villa as the contestants vote the least compatible.

With just a few days until the final of Love Island 2022, there is set to be another shock dumping this week.

While all the couples are still on a high reflecting on their epic final dates, Indiyah Polack gets a text.

The five remaining couples learn that they must vote for who they think are their least compatible co-stars.

They must then submit their decisions by text without discussing them with the other couples.

Love Island will see a shock dumping tonight
Love Island will see a shock dumping tonight. Picture: ITV

So, who is dumped from Love Island tonight? Here’s what we know…

Who is dumped from Love Island tonight?

We don’t know who is dumped from Love Island tonight, but it’s set to be very dramatic.

As they deliberate over their decision, Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu tells Davide Sanclimenti: “Let’s be real, this is not friend island, okay.”

Paige Thorne also admits to partner Adam Collard: “It’s not nice at all,” While Indiyah asks Dami Hope: “Are we sure?”

The Love Island stars have to vote for the least compatible couples
The Love Island stars have to vote for the least compatible couples. Picture: ITV

Fans have a lot to say about the unexpected dumping, with one person Tweeting: “If Ekin Su and Davide are dumped as the other Islanders vote them least compatible. The public will not be happy #LoveIsland”

Another said: “Nahhhh the islanders are all gonna vote Ekin and Davide as least compatible which potentially gives them a chance to be dumped from the island wtf #loveisland”

A third added: “Let’s hope Paige and Adam get dumped tonight #loveisland.”

This comes after the remaining couples - Tasha Ghouri and Andrew Le Page, Paige and Adam, Gemma Owen and Luca Bish, Ekin-Su and Davide, and Indiyah and Dami - went out on their final dates.

On her romantic date with Luca, Gemma tells him: “We wind each other up. But we both love it. You know I find it hard being lovey-dovey, but I feel like I’m quite more lovey-dovey with you than anyone really before.

“I always find myself gravitating towards you. I always want to be near you and in your company.”

Luca replies: “Listen, I feel like we know what we are anyway, and we ain’t put a label on it, but obviously one of them surprises [back home] might be putting a label on it when we’re ready. Just waiting for the right moment. Hopefully I get the right answer.”

