Here's when the Love Island girls get their hair and makeup done

19 July 2019, 15:22 | Updated: 19 July 2019, 15:24

The girls are allowed their hair and nails down
The girls are allowed their hair and nails down. Picture: ITV
Naomi Bartram

By Naomi Bartram

The Love Island contestants are allowed to some time out to get their hair and nails done while in the villa.

There has been a lot of drama in the Love Island villa lately, with more de-couplings, re-couplings and brutal dumpings than ever before.

But luckily for the girls, they occasionally have some time to gather their thoughts and go for a well-deserved pamper session.

Plenty of former contestants have previously spoken out about being allowed to leave the villa in order to get their nails and hair done.

And it looks like things are not different this year, as the likes of Maura Higgins and Molly-Mae Hague have recently been spotted with some very fresh new nails.

The Love Island girls are treated to some beauty treatments
The Love Island girls are treated to some beauty treatments. Picture: ITV

When do the Love Island girls get their hair and makeup done?

Last year’s contestants Georgia Steele and Wes Nelson revealed to us at Heart.co.uk that they were allowed to leave the villa once every fortnight after the third week.

“It wasn’t scheduled in, it was play it by ear,” Georgia said, adding: “The girls needed the hair and nails doing, we needed our hair cutting, so they had to schedule that.

“We were given a day where everyone could do everything, but it wasn’t treated like a day off.”

Read More: Love Island's Danny Williams reveals that he's been DMing Yewande Biala

ITV bosses have also confirmed in the past that the Islanders get hair and beauty treatments during their stay, but it’s usually ahead of events such as parties or the final.

Kady McDermott - who starred in the 2016 series of the show - said she only got her nails done once in six weeks.

“It was awful,” she told OK! magazine. “They’re definitely getting it done more this year.

“I reckon they’re getting their nails done every two weeks, they always look so fresh. I think the budget has gone up!”

And it looks like hair removal can become an issue, as Kady’s fellow series two Islander Olivia Buckland revealed on This Morning that contestants aren’t allowed professional waxes.

"You can request a waxing kit,” she said.

“There's a secret window where you get food and drinks from. So they could be getting the waxing kit from that, but one of the other girls will have to do their bikini lines for them."

As for other beauty essentials, high street retailer Superdrug sponsors the show so the Islanders get lots of free products to use, including tan, hairspray, face masks and make-up.

According to The Sun, the boys also get their hair cut twice during their time in the villa.

Although Wes told us he set up his own pop up barbers during the show last year where he styled pals Jack Fincham and Jack Fowler’s hair.

