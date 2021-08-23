How to vote in the Love Island 2021 final

How can I vote for my winners in the Love Island final tonight? Everything you need to know about the app...

After eight weeks of pure drama over in the Love Island villa, one couple is set to be crowned the winners tonight.

Millie Court and Liam Reardon, Kaz Kamwi and Tyler Cruickshank, Chloe Burrows and Toby Aromolaran and Faye Winter and Teddy Soares have all made it to the final episode.

But only two of them will be in the running to split the huge £50k prize.

So, here’s how you can vote for your favourite…

How can I vote in the Love Island final tonight?

Viewers can vote for their winning couple all day via the official Love Island app with voting open until 8:45pm tonight.

The vote will then reopen during the show, giving viewers a second chance to vote for their favourite couple.

It seems as though any of the couples could win, with all of them going on their own journeys during the series.

According to odds from bookmakers Paddy Power and Betfair, Millie and Liam are currently the favourites, with odds at 8/13.

If these odds are correct, Chloe and Toby are expected to come in second place with 13/8 odds, while both Faye and Teddy and Kaz and Tyler have odds of 11/1.

However, it looks like the public is loving Chloe and Toby, as they have received the most positive Tweets.

According to research by Compare.be and SEMrush.com, 60.1% of tweets about the couple are positive.

Despite having a rough ride in the villa, they were also voted the couple that makes the public laugh the most.

One person Tweeted: “Chloe and Toby for the win pleaseeeee #LoveIsland.”

Another said: “Chloe and Toby for the win, just look at them. They look so happy #LoveIsland”.

While a third added: “i would love millie and liam to win, but CHLOE AND TOBY ARE MY HANDS DOWN ABSOLUTE WINNERS NO MATTER WHAT I LOVE THEM TO PIECES PLEASE LET THEM WIN #LoveIsland”.