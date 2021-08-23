How long is the Love Island final on for tonight?

23 August 2021, 14:06 | Updated: 23 August 2021, 14:17

The Love Island final is on tonight
The Love Island final is on tonight. Picture: ITV

When is the Love Island final and what time does it finish tonight?

We can’t believe it’s been eight weeks since the Love Island stars first stepped foot in the villa.

After plenty of breakups, makeups and even a shock exit, we are now ready to crown the winners of the 2021 series.

But how long is the Love Island 2021 final on for and what can we expect?

Liam and Liam declare their love for one another in the final
Liam and Liam declare their love for one another in the final. Picture: ITV

How long is the Love Island 2021 final on for tonight?

Love Island is on for one hour and 35 minutes tonight. It will kick off at 9pm and finish at 10:35pm, giving us an extra special long episode for the final.

You can watch all the drama on ITV2, where the remaining couples will enjoy their final summer ball in the villa.

What will happen in the Love Island final tonight?

Millie Court and Liam Reardon, Kaz Kamwi and Tyler Cruickshank, Chloe Burrows and Toby Aromolaran and Faye Winter and Teddy Soares are all in the final.

The couples will be getting their very own salsa lessons before the girls head out of the villa to choose their outfits.

Toby has something he wants to ask Chloe in the Love Island final
Toby has something he wants to ask Chloe in the Love Island final. Picture: ITV

Later on in the evening, the boys stand at the fire pit, waiting for their partners to make their way down the steps.

Speaking about her blossoming romance with Liam, Millie says: “Seven weeks ago I walked into the Villa not knowing what my journey was going to hold. However, I knew I only had eyes for you.

“Things took a turn for the worse but I knew I wasn’t going to be able to stay away and I just wanted to be back in your arms. I’d happily let you sing to me for the rest of our lives!”

Teddy also makes a sweet declaration for his partner Faye, as he says: “Ever since the beginning you’ve kept me on my toes. You’ve been a beautiful pain in my arse but I wouldn’t change it for the world.”

“I love that you are fiery, strong, stunning and an independent woman who cares for others with genuine affection.Yes we've had our ups and downs but every moment when I’ve looked into those deep blue eyes, I’ve seen a future with you.”

Next is Kaz and Tyler, where Kaz says: “My journey here started when you walked in. From the moment I saw you, I thought ‘he’s a bit of me!’ I never thought I would find someone like you here.”

Kaz continues: “You’re a gentleman, you’re funny, you’re kind and you’re even more affectionate than me!”

When it comes to Toby’s turn, he tells Chloe: “I’m not the best with words but for you Chlo, I’m willing to try. While I read this declaration of love with those piercing blue eyes watching me, I know that if I look up I might lose all composure!”

He then has something he wants to ask his partner…

