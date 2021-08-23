Where is the Love Island final filmed tonight?

The Love Island final is being filmed live from the villa. Picture: Instagram

Where is the Love Island final tonight and is it in Spain? Here's what we know...

Get ready for an emotional final episode of Love Island tonight, as the remaining couples declare their feelings in a special summer ball.

Millie Court and Liam Reardon, Kaz Kamwi and Tyler Cruickshank, Chloe Burrows and Toby Aromolaran and Faye Winter and Teddy Soares all made it to the end.

But only one couple will be crowned winners and pocket that incredible £50k prize money.

So, where is the live final filmed? Here’s what we know…

It's the Love Island final tonight. Picture: ITV

Where is the Love Island final filmed tonight?

Hosted by Laura Whitmore, the final is filmed live from the Love Island Villa.

It is located on the Spanish Balearic Island of Majorca (Mallorca), in Sant Llorenç des Cardassar on the East of the Island.

The luxury villa has a hot tub, infinity pool, outdoor kitchen and terrace.

With Laura jetting to Spain, she will interview the four final couples and get all the inside gossip before the winners are crowned.

Viewers can vote for their winning couple via the official Love Island app with voting open until 8:45pm tonight.

The vote will then reopen during the show, giving viewers a second chance to vote for their favourite couple.

Who will win Love Island 2021?

According to odds from bookmakers Paddy Power and Betfair, Millie and Liam are the favourites to win with odds at 8/13.

Chloe and Toby are expected to come in second place with 13/8 odds, while both Faye and Teddy and Kaz and Tyler have odds of 11/1.

However, it looks like the public is loving Chloe and Toby, as they have received the most positive Tweets.

According to research by Compare.be and SEMrush.com, 60.1% of tweets about the couple are positive.

Despite having a rough ride in the villa, they were also voted the couple that makes the public laugh the most.

