Where is the Love Island final filmed tonight?

23 August 2021, 14:21

The Love Island final is being filmed live from the villa
The Love Island final is being filmed live from the villa. Picture: Instagram

Where is the Love Island final tonight and is it in Spain? Here's what we know...

Get ready for an emotional final episode of Love Island tonight, as the remaining couples declare their feelings in a special summer ball.

Millie Court and Liam Reardon, Kaz Kamwi and Tyler Cruickshank, Chloe Burrows and Toby Aromolaran and Faye Winter and Teddy Soares all made it to the end.

But only one couple will be crowned winners and pocket that incredible £50k prize money.

So, where is the live final filmed? Here’s what we know…

It's the Love Island final tonight
It's the Love Island final tonight. Picture: ITV

Where is the Love Island final filmed tonight?

Hosted by Laura Whitmore, the final is filmed live from the Love Island Villa.

It is located on the Spanish Balearic Island of Majorca (Mallorca), in Sant Llorenç des Cardassar on the East of the Island.

The luxury villa has a hot tub, infinity pool, outdoor kitchen and terrace.

With Laura jetting to Spain, she will interview the four final couples and get all the inside gossip before the winners are crowned.

Viewers can vote for their winning couple via the official Love Island app with voting open until 8:45pm tonight.

The vote will then reopen during the show, giving viewers a second chance to vote for their favourite couple.

Who will win Love Island 2021?

According to odds from bookmakers Paddy Power and Betfair, Millie and Liam are the favourites to win with odds at 8/13.

Chloe and Toby are expected to come in second place with 13/8 odds, while both Faye and Teddy and Kaz and Tyler have odds of 11/1.

However, it looks like the public is loving Chloe and Toby, as they have received the most positive Tweets.

According to research by Compare.be and SEMrush.com, 60.1% of tweets about the couple are positive.

Despite having a rough ride in the villa, they were also voted the couple that makes the public laugh the most.

Listen to Love Island: The Morning After

More TV & Movies

See more More TV & Movies

Who is in the cast of The White Lotus?

Who is in the cast of The White Lotus and where have you seen them before?
How many episodes of Nine Perfect Strangers are there?

How many episodes of Nine Perfect Strangers are there?

Here's how you can vote in the Love Island 2021 final

How to vote in the Love Island 2021 final

The Love Island final is on tonight

How long is the Love Island final on for tonight?

Mary from Gogglebox has sadly passed away

Gogglebox star Mary Cook dies aged 92

Gogglebox

Trending on Heart

Leigh-Anne Pinnock has given birth!

Little Mix's Leigh-Anne Pinnock announces she's given birth to twins

Celebrities

What countries will be added to the green list?

The countries that could move to the green list this week - including Poland and Hungary

Lifestyle

A man has pretended to be pregnant on TikTok

Dad pretends to be pregnant for the day and fails to even get out of bed

Lifestyle

Plans for the London Resort have moved to the next stafe

Huge new theme park dubbed 'UK Disneyland' moves into next stage of development

Lifestyle

Stressful car journeys have the potential to totally ruin a family holiday

'Don't give kids sweets on long journeys if you want them to behave in the car'

Lifestyle