InTheStyle are selling T-Shirts inspired by Love Island's Ovie and we are obsessed

19 July 2019, 11:41

InTheStyle have jumped on the Ovie bandwagon
InTheStyle have jumped on the Ovie bandwagon. Picture: ITV
Mared Parry

By Mared Parry

And what's better - they're currently on sale too!

Love Island's Ovie Soko is fast becoming a national treasure and we are fully here for it.

The 6ft 7 hunk had everyone hot under the collar last night after the builders in the buff challenge, which he (obviously) won.

Tonnes of fans have been claiming over the past few days that the Londoner's quotes are iconic and that he brings an amazing energy to the ITV2 villa, with some even saying that they want a t-shirt with his quotes on.

Smooth-talker and mover Ovie has won the hearts of viewers
Smooth-talker and mover Ovie has won the hearts of viewers. Picture: ITV

And it turns out InTheStyle have listen to everyone's calls and answered their prayers.

They've released four new t-shirts in two styles and two colours.

This T-shirt is available from InTheStyle
This T-shirt is available from InTheStyle. Picture: InTheStyle

There's a 'What would Ovie do?" top, available in sizes 6 to 16, and in two colours - white and black.

And there is also a 'Current mood: Ovie" t-shirt in the same fit as the other one, also available in the same sizes and colour options.

READ MORE: Ovie sends fans WILD after winning the sexy builders' challenge

You can also grab a 'What would Ovie do?' style
You can also grab a 'What would Ovie do?' style. Picture: InTheStyle
The hunk impressed everyone with his skills last night
The hunk impressed everyone with his skills last night. Picture: ITV

Both were originally £12 but have been reduced by £1, making them £11 at the moment.

Some of the sizes and colours are already sold out, which is a reflection of how popular the basketball player is, so if you're up for getting your hands on one then you best act quick.

