When was Maura Higgins engaged and who is the Love Island star's former fiancé?

11 July 2019, 17:17

Emma Clarke

By Emma Clarke

Love Island's Maura Higgins has opened up about her ex several times on the show, revealing she used to be engaged to someone before entering the villa.

Irish Love Island contestant Maura Higgins has stolen the nation's hearts with her witty one-liners and unabashed approach to sex and relationships, but she's kept a lot of personal details about her real life close to her chest.

Every so often, though, Maura does open about her past relationships - stating she has previously been engaged.

But who is her ex fiancé and what happened? Here's the lowdown...

Who is Maura Higgins' ex fiancé?

Before entering the Love Island villa, Maura Higgins was in a relationship with James Finnegan, a mechanic from Ireland.

They were together for nine years - and even got engaged - before splitting in 2017.

Speaking to OK!, James revealed that they still talk and he fixes her car from time to time, insisting they remain on good terms.

What has James Finnegan said about his ex, Maura?

The 31-year-old said: “She was not the most beautiful girl in town and was much more plain and reserved back then, but I had wanted to go out with her for some time."

He continued: “The first date went well and we had a little kiss. We had a lot in common, we both loved cars. Maura was easy-going back then.

"I still talked to her after we broke up. I'd help her out in anyway I could. I've fixed her car a couple of times."

Opening up about their relationship, James added: "She was very good to me and I was good to her. We were good to each other. She was kind. She was always there for me. We looked after each other in several ways. She’s a heart of gold.”

According to James, he hasn't seen the ring girl in over six months, but he wishes her all the best in Love Island, stating he doesn't "begrudge her" and that there are "no bad feelings and there is no bad blood between us."

