Love Island's Natalia and Jamie are dumped from the villa, as it's revealed another couple will be evicted tomorrow night

18 February 2020, 23:12

Natalia and Jamie were the first couple to be dumped
Natalia and Jamie were the first couple to be dumped. Picture: ITV
Alice Dear

By Alice Dear

Love Island's Natalia and Jamie were the latest couple to be dumped from the island as the final approaches.

Love Island's couples were left shaken in Monday night's episode after it was revealed they had to vote for the two couples who they thought were the least compatible.

The voting was tense as it was done face-to-face, with couples Jamie and Natalia, Jess and Ched, Priscilla and Mike and Luke M and Demi all receiving votes.

READ MORE: Iain Stirling fought back tears during beautiful tribute to Caroline Flack on tonight's Love Island

It was then up to the public to vote for the couples they wanted to save, with the results on Tuesday night revealing Natalia and Jamie had been dumped.

Natalia and Jamie said they'll 'pick up where they left off' outside the villa
Natalia and Jamie said they'll 'pick up where they left off' outside the villa. Picture: ITV

Jamie and Natalia's relationship was very new and both contestants had only been in the villa for a short amount of time.

Natalia was bought back to the main villa from Casa Amor after she coupled up with Luke M.

However, the pair went their separate ways when Natalia admitted to Luke she wasn't feeling their coupling.

Another couple will be dumped from the villa in tomorrow night's episode
Another couple will be dumped from the villa in tomorrow night's episode. Picture: ITV

Jamie entered the villa after Casa Amor, and while he showed interest in Shaughna and Demi, ended up coupling up with Natalia.

On their exit from the villa, Natalia wished Luke M good luck and told him she was really happy for him.

Speaking of their relationship now they've left the villa, Jamie said they would "pick off where they left off", before adding, "let's see how long it takes her to get sick of me".

Mike and Priscilla and Molly and Callum are still at risk
Mike and Priscilla and Molly and Callum are still at risk. Picture: ITV

After Natalia and Jamie had left, the drama was not over as it was announced to the contestants another couple would be leaving the villa that evening – tomorrow night's show for us.

In the bottom two are Priscilla and Mike and Molly and Callum, who will either be saved or dumped by their fellow contestants.

Love Island returns Wednesday at 9pm on ITV2.

