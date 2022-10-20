Shaughna Phillips’ boyfriend: Who is the pregnant Love Island star’s partner?

Who is Shaughna Phillips' boyfriend 2022 and who is the father of her baby? Here's what we know about the Love Island star...

Shaughna Phillips recently announced the exciting news that she is pregnant with her first baby.

Taking to Instagram, the former Love Island star posted a video with her followers which sees her getting her first scan and sharing the news with her loved ones.

But with Shaughna keen to keep her relationship out of the spotlight, fans have been wondering who her boyfriend is. Here’s what we know…

Shaughna Phillips hasn't revealed who her boyfriend is. Picture: Instagram

Who is Shaughna Phillips’ boyfriend?

We don’t know the identity of Shaughna Phillips’ boyfriend, but eagle-eyed followers noticed her ultrasound scan included a clue.

The black and white scan revealed her partner's name Billy as she filmed the appointment, with the words: "Shaughna and Billy's baby".

While not much is known about Billy, Shaughna explained back in April he’s not interested in being famous.

“I used to say [to my dates], ‘I’d like to keep my relationship private, if that’s ok with you?’,” she explained on a podcast.

Shaughna Phillips previously shared a picture of a birthday dinner. Picture: Instagram

“And if they said, ‘oh no, why would you keep my private?’ I’m like, red flag.

“But this guy was like, ‘I don’t ever want to be in the public eye anyway,’ and I was like, I like that answer.

“Ever since then, we’ve been going from strength to strength, and I like that because anyone who opts in for everyone to know their every move, like myself, is weird.”

The reality star has also previously mentioned Billy on her Instagram and on her birthday she revealed he’d organised a candlelit dinner on the beach.

"oh he's a keeper. Birthday dinner on the beach,” she said at the time.

In another post, the 28-year-old joked he wasn't a great photographer after sharing a blurry photo and wrote: "Don’t get your boyfriend to take your pictures. Ever."