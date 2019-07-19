When is the Love Island 2019 lie detector test and when is the baby challenge?

Last year and the year before's challenges were HILARIOUS. Picture: ITV

By Mared Parry

Both of the most popular challenges of the TV show are right around the corner.

We're nearing the end of Love Island, and as this series draws to a close and we say au revoir to the long hot summer on ITV2, everyone's been questioning the same thing.

When is the lie detector test and the baby challenge for Love Island 2019? We reveal all.

Josh Denzel famously lied in his lie detector test but was happy with Kaz for a few months after. Picture: ITV

When is the lie detector test?

For the past few series, the lie detector test has fallen a week before the grand finale.

Meaning that if they are anything to go by, we should see the lie detector brought back to the villa not too long after tonight's recoupling, possibly on Monday 22nd of July, a week before the finale.

However, nothing has been confirmed 100%.

READ MORE: Here's when all the Love Island girls get their hair and makeup done

Jack was questioned by Laura last year. Picture: ITV

Last year's challenge saw sparks fly when Jack Fincham was caught lying to Dani Dyer about whether or not his head could be turned and it almost broke up the couple.

Laura Anderson also has to question Jack Fowler using his new beau, Laura Crane's questions, and it got super awkward when it was revealed that Jack was still attracted to the old Laura.

When is the baby challenge?

Nothing will ever beat last year's baby challenge, when Dr Alex George absolutely STACKED IT during a 'baby race' with Wes and a few of the other islanders, but we are super excited for this year.

Meg and Wes enjoyed their baby challenge last year and were the winners. Picture: ITV

The baby challenge is usually after the lie detector test, and is during the last few days of the show.

We're expecting the babies to arrive at the villa towards the end of next week.