Who left Love Island last night?

A couple left the Love Island villa last night. Picture: ITV

Who was dumped from Love Island and what happened on Monday's episode?

Two Love Island stars were brutally dumped from the villa last night after the public voted for their least favourite couple.

The rest of the contestants had already picked the couples that they felt were the least compatible.

These votes left Faye Winter and Teddy Soares, Priya Gopaldas and Brett Staniland, Mary Bedford and Aaron Simpson and Liberty Poole and Jake Cornish were all at risk.

Two Love Island stars were dumped last night. Picture: ITV

But the public had the final say, so who went home last night?

Who left Love Island last night?

At the end of the episode, it was revealed that Priya and Brett had been voted out of Love Island.

A text message read: “The public have been voting to save their favourite couple. The three couples with the most votes will stay in the Villa.

“The couple with the fewest votes will be dumped from the Island.”

Brett and Priya were voted off Love Island. Picture: ITV

It was then revealed that the couple with the fewest votes was Priya and Brett.

This week, the couple had been seen struggling to cement their relationship, with Priya calling her partner ‘boring’ and saying she had the ‘ick’.

After being dumped from the Island, Brett said: “It’s totally fine, now both of us taking a little bit of a step back will actually help our relationship, whether we do just remain friends in the future or we try and date or whatever. I think it will be beneficial for us.”

Priya, added: “I feel like I’ve made lifelong friendships with a lot of the girls. But because Brett and I were the only friendship couple there, it was inevitable that we were going to leave.

“I’m glad that all the other couples in there are super solid and they have a chance to stay, it’s only fair they stayed and we left.

"We are going to be friends and I reckon our friendship is going to last a long time. We are so similar and we got on so well.

“I don’t think there is anything romantic there but I know for certain there will be a friendship."