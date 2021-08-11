Who is Love Island's Brett Staniland? Age, job and Instagram revealed

Your need-to-know on new boy Brett. Picture: ITV/Instagram

Brett is the latest Love Island bombshell to enter the villa - find out how old he is, where he's from, and how you can follow him on Instagram.

Just when we thought Love Island couldn't get any more dramatic, producers have now thrown in yet another bombshell to stir things up in the villa.

Brett Staniland is the newest boy to enter the show, and he's got his eye on Millie, Kaz and Mary...

Here's your need-to-know on him.

Brett is the newest Love Island bombshell. Picture: ITV

Who is Brett Staniland? What's his age and job?

Brett, 27, is a PHD student and model from Derbyshire.

Speaking about his studies, he said: "I study exercise and health. I’ve spent the last two years in Madrid collecting data there. My research is based around using exercise interventions and the effects of physical activity on reducing people’s risk of cardiovascular diseases. I didn’t speak a word of Spanish until I moved there and had to kind of pick it up. I was learning scientific words before I knew the word for like, ketchup. So I kind of learned backwards."

And on his decision to go on Love Island, Brett added: "I’ve never had a serious relationship and the last 18 months has been really stagnant in terms of meeting new people and dating. Lots of my friends have settled down, had kids. I’m kind of the one that’s left back from all of that. Now is the right time."















Who is Brett Staniland's type on paper?

Brett has revealed that he has his eye on Millie, Kaz and Mary.

When asked who he fancies in the villa, he replied: "Millie, Kaz has been a recurring pick for me and maybe Mary. They all seem like really lovely people. I’d go and ask the question for sure. I want to know where their heads are at."





Is Brett Staniland on Instagram?

He is! You can follow him @twinbrett.

