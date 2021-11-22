Married at First Sight Australia’s Jake Edwards goes official with new girlfriend

22 November 2021, 08:52

Jake Edwards has a new girlfriend after MAFS
Jake Edwards has a new girlfriend after MAFS. Picture: Instagram/Channel Nine

Jake Edwards has shared photos with his new girlfriend Clare after his split from Married at First Sight Australia's Rebecca Zemek.

Married At First Sight Australia star Jake Edwards didn’t exactly have an easy ride on the show.

Viewers will know that his partner Rebecca Zemek was caught kissing a mystery man after she went home to Perth to look after her dog during the show.

Jake also ended up getting cosy with fellow co-star Booka Nile and was found out during the reunion show.

MAFS star Jake has gone Instagram official with Clare
MAFS star Jake has gone Instagram official with Clare. Picture: Instagram

But it looks like the star has put the drama of MAFS behind him as he has now gone Instagram official with his new girlfriend Clare Rankin.

Earlier this month, the 32-year-old AFL player announced he was taken by posting a string of loved-up photos on his social media.

Alongside the photos, he told his followers: “Never been happier ❤️ You have the biggest heart, you ground me, you’re smart, you’re beautiful and yes you’re funny 😂 In fact, you’re perfect.

“Thank you for being you 🥰”

One photo sees Jake is seen kissing his new girlfriend Clare underneath a tree decorated with fairy lights.

The post was flooded with comments, with fellow MAFS star Jason Engler commenting: “My man ❤️ Kissed a few frogs but found your princess! Couldn’t be happier for you bra love ya.”

Patrick Dwyer added: “THATS MY BOY!”

“Oh I love 😍 you deserve it 🙌,” another follower said, while a fourth added: “Omg, so happy for you Jake, so happy you have found the perfect partner 😊 “.

After Jake split with Beck on MAFS, he went on to date Instagram influencer Sophie Guidolin.

Before their split, he opened up about how he knew he was in love with her.

Speaking on Sophie’s podcast, he said: "I think in the past, I thought I've been in love, I've said I've been in love with people, but when I met you I was like, 'Oh my God I have not been in love.'

“As soon as I seen you and met you and we spent time, it was like this is what love is. Genuinely, it's a feeling I've never experienced before. I knew straight away that I'm going to be with you forever,.

"As crazy as that may sound for people to hear, and who haven't experienced it before, for those who have experienced it they know what we're talking about, and I hope everyone who hasn't gets to experience it once in their lifetime, because it just blew me off my feet. I was not expecting it."

