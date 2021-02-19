Married at First Sight Australia’s Ning Surasiang looks totally different two years after split from Mark Scrivens

Ning Surasiang was paired with Mark Scrivens on Married at First Sight Australia. Picture: Instagram/Channel Nine

Ning Surasiang has changed a lot since she left Married at First Sight Australia two years ago.

**Warning Married at First Sight Australia season six spoilers below**

If you’re currently hooked on Married at First Sight Australia, the bad news is the series is almost over.

E4 have been airing the sixth season of the social experiment which was originally filmed all the way back in 2018.

But as we creep towards the final commitment ceremonies, fans of the show have been wondering what the cast is up to now.

Well, it turns out Ning Surasiang has had a total makeover and now looks completely different.

Ning Surasing is now loved up with her boyfriend Kane Micallef. Picture: Instagram

The mum was paired up with Mark Scrivens on the show, but things didn’t exactly go to plan.

While the couple made it all the way to the final week, Mark brutally dumped Ning during their vows.

After Ning confessed she wanted to give things a go outside the programme, Mark, 42, said: “Ning, I came on here to find love, but I haven't found it with you.

“Even though my feelings for you are strong, I don't see these feelings being strong enough to survive for you after this experiment ends.

“And they aren't strong enough to ask you to move your entire life and three children to a new city, just for me. In you I have found an awesome person, that I respect, admire, adore…”

Two years on from the drama, Ning has now found love with new boyfriend Kane Micallef who she regularly shares photos of on Instagram.

The star looks happier than ever and has also shown off a very different look on social media, having grown her dark hair even longer.

Meanwhile, since leaving the show Ning has since gone on to release her own cookbook named after her funny one-line: “I’m just here for the food.”

She also shares lots of recipes on her Instagram page, as well as family shots of her children.

The reality star also recently became a grandmother after her 17-year-old daughter Kia gave birth.

