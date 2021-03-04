Married at First Sight’s Matthew Bennett shows off new girlfriend after Lauren Huntriss drama

Matthew Bennett appeared on Lorraine with his girlfriend Bella. Picture: Instagram/Channel Nine/ITV

Matthew Bennett was coupled up with Lauren Huntriss on Married At First Sight Australia, but he has now found love.

**Warning Married at First Sight Australia season 6 spoilers below**

Married At First Sight Australia fans will have seen Matthew Bennett leave the experiment early after his romance with Lauren Huntriss unravelled.

But it looks like he’s well and truly moved on from the drama as he appeared on Lorraine to show off his new girlfriend Bella Jameson.

Speaking from Australia, Matthew said he doesn’t regret his time on the show, because it led him to his happy relationship.

MAFS star Matthew Bennett chatted to Lorraine from Australia. Picture: ITV

He said: "Honestly, I was kind of sincere in that I thought I may be matched with my perfect partner and I might fall in love, but there was a lot of naivety with it.

"It was a trial by fire. I learned a lot and it is because of those lessons that I got the confidence to approach Bella."

Bella joked that she thought she made the first move, as Matthew laughed: "OK, well there is debate who approached who but the other thing about that show it showed me exactly what I didn't want and what I was looking for.

"It was a painful thing to do, but it was good in the long run."

When Lorraine asked Bella what she thought about her boyfriend’s fame, she replied: "I am from the UK so I didn't even know what the show was.

"He told me on our first date he had been on TV... I thought oh whatever. Men come out with stuff.

"I thought it was going to have been on Sky 800 and not a big deal and then it turned out to be the most watched show in Australia.

"I am aware now but it was difficult for me to get my head round at first. It was a shock and I think I am still in denial about how big it was."

Matthew and his ex Lauren were the first couple to leave MAFS after Matt brutally announced that he wasn't attracted to Lauren.

The 30-year-old videographer then went on to accuse Lauren of treating him badly during their marriage.

Asked if he has watched the series back, Matt told Lorraine it would be ‘triggering’.

"There are some things better left in the past,” he said.

"I have a theory that this feels like they matched some of the polar opposites and that is where the drama sparks from.

"I see the wedding as a soap wedding. The amount of times we had to retakes, I don't count it as a proper wedding."

