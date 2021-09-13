Married at First Sight UK 2021 spoilers: What is 'Yes Week' and what happens?

Yes Week has arrived in Married at First Sight UK. Picture: Channel 4

What is Yes Week and what does it mean? Everything you need to know about the Married at First Sight UK twist...

Married at First Sight UK has already given us plenty of drama.

There’s been dramatic exits, huge blow ups and even some partner swapping.

And things are set to get even more tense now that the couples are taking on ‘Yes Week’.

But what is ‘Yes Week’ and what happens? Here’s everything you need to know…

What is Yes Week on Married at First Sight UK?

'Yes Week' is a concept borrowed from Married at First Sight Australia, which sees one person from each couple take complete control of all the decisions.

Yes Week sees one person take control in MAFS UK. Picture: Channel 4

Revealing what is to come for the couples, expert Mel Schilling can be seen telling the camera: “We’ve set a task for the couples which will challenge them to compromise and accept each other’s routines,”

The pairs each get a letter through their door which reads: “We hope you are settling into married life.

“For the next stage of the experiment we are setting you all a very important task that will test your adaptability in a relationship and for some of you your willingness to relinquish control.

“It’s time for ‘Yes Week’, for one of you it’s time for you to take complete control for the week you can decide on anything you’d like your spouse to do.”

Luke and Morag are on the rocks in MAFS UK. Picture: Channel 4

While we don’t know what to expect from the couples, let’s just say Yes Week wasn’t exactly smooth sailing for the spouses on the Australian version of the show last year.

Michael Brunelli decided to take Martha Kalifatidis’ makeup away from her, while Cyrell Paule took Nic Jovanovic grocery shopping.

We’ll have to wait and see what the UK contestants have in store for their unsuspecting partners…

Meanwhile, tonight’s episode will also see Luke Dawson hit ‘breaking point’ in his relationship with Morag Crichton.

He can be seen confessing to the camera: “It's infuriating. I don't know what to do. I've got a breaking point. I'm close, if I'm being honest.”

Morag then explains: “Last night me and Luke tried having our first serious conversation.

“I tried to tell Luke what turned me on and he got upset. He turned over in the bed and didn't like what I had to say.

“We need to have these hard-hitting conversations and if he is going to turn away and not be interested in what I have to say, we're not going to get anywhere.”

Meanwhile Luke explained: “I took [the expert's] their advice, tried to start talking openly. It came straight back to the image issue we had on day one.”

This comes after Morag confessed Luke 'wasn't what she ordered' on the night of the wedding.

At the time, she said: “He wouldn't be my typical guy I would go for so I'm not exactly jumping for joy. When I first saw him, I was taken aback.'

“I can't say I want to rip his clothes off tonight. I didn't exactly get what I ordered.”