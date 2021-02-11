Michael Brunelli looks totally different two years after Married at First Sight Australia

Michael Brunelli has transformed since his time on Married at First Sight Australia. Picture: Channel Nine/E4/Instagram

Married at First Sight Australia's Michael Brunelli looks totally different now.

**Warning Married at First Sight Australia season 6 spoilers below**

With most of us spending a lot more time in front of the TV this winter, E4 is currently airing the sixth season of Married at First Sight Australia.

But while the drama is only just unfolding in the UK, the season was originally filmed back in 2018/19, which means a lot has happened in two years.

So unsurprisingly, many of the stars have undergone huge transformations - including Michael Brunelli.

Martha Kalifatidis and Michael Brunelli are still together after Married at First Sight Australia. Picture: Channel Nine/E4

Michael was paired with Martha Kalifatidis and the couple made it all the way to the final commitment ceremony.

While they had their fair share of ups and downs on the show, they are actually one of the only couples still together, as well as Cameron and Jules.

And with his love life going from strength to strength, Michael has decided to totally change his look.

When the cameras stopped rolling, he shaved off his long locks live on TV for charity.

The former PE teacher raised money for the Sydney Children's Hospital Foundation by getting his girlfriend to give him a buzz cut.

Aired on Channel Nine's live Gold Telethon Appeal, Martha hacked away at Michael’s ponytail with a pair of scissors. The hair was then used to make wigs for children.

He went a step further when he dyed what was left of his hair blonde during lockdown - but this has now grown out.

Michael isn’t the only one who has undergone a transformation, as Martha has also changed her own style.

Ditching her long dark hair, the make-up artist now sports an auburn tone which she often wears in loose curls.

Meanwhile, Michael recently opened up about struggling with his public relationship after starring on MAFS.

During a Q&A session on Instagram, the 29-year-old said: “When the show first came out and our relationship was public, it was a lot for us to handle.

“Fake articles, rumours and bulls**t DMs were hard to deal with and probably caused a few arguments in the early days.”

He added: “But we would always talk them through and move on. Now we're at a point where we give zero f**ks about what’s written.”

