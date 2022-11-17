Married At First Sight UK Christmas special line-up revealed in first look

The Married at First Sight UK reunion is coming. Picture: Channel 4

Married At First Sight UK has revealed the first look at its special Christmas episode.

Married At First Sight UK brought us so much drama this year, and it’s about to end with an almighty bang.

In fact, now Channel 4 has teased an explosive Christmas Reunion when some of our favourite stars will come face to face.

Airing on 24th December on E4, the one off episode will see the return of Alexis Economou, Amy Christopher and Nikita from the 2021 series.

Fans of the show will remember Nikita, 27, was kicked off the first series when security had to step in after a huge bust up with her co-stars.

Nikita was on MAFS UK. Picture: E4

More recently, successful MAFS UK couple Jenna Robinson and Zoe Clifton from 2022 will also be back to chat about their relationship.

Jenna, 32, and Zoe, 30, made it to the end of the series together and are still an item.

After exchanging some emotional vows, they also showed up at the reunion dinner hand in hand making them the only couple to survive the most recent series.

Meanwhile, their co-stars Chanita Stephenson and Jordan Emmett-Connelly could have an awkward reunion after they split shortly after the cameras stopped rolling.

Jenna Robinson and Zoe Clifton are still together. Picture: Instagram

Opening up about their break-up for the first time on the Reunion show, Chanita told the girls: "When we came out of the experiment, his efforts changed.

"I kept saying I don't feel like you're interested in me, you're not making an effort' and he was like 'oh no, I can't wait to see you'

"Then he was like 'I don't think we're compatible, I don't want to be with you'. It was really weird."

Thomas Hartley and Adrian Sanderson will also be starring in the show after they broke up during the show.

The pair initially built a strong connection on the show, but Thomas ultimately decided he needed more from a romantic partnership.

Other stars set to join them on the sofa include Pjay Finch, Duka Cavolli and Johnathan.

The group will come together at an extra special festive dinner party where they’ll confront ghosts from Christmas past and present.

But without some very key characters weren't invited to the reunion including April Banbury and Whitney Hughes and their former partners George Roberts and Matt Murray.

A source told The Sun: “Not every participant from the 2021 and 2022 series was asked.

“But considering what key characters both of them were during the most recent run, there was lots of chatter on set about them not being involved.”

