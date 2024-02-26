Why are the stag dos called a bucks' night on MAFS Australia?

In Married At First Australia the grooms call their 'stag do' a 'bucks night', but why do they do this? Here are all the answers you need.

Married At First Sight Australia has revealed its stellar cast as season 11 heads to our screens.

Relationship experts Mel Schilling, 52, Alessandra Rampolla, 49, and John Aiken, 53, are back for the 2024 series which is set to be filled with drama, romance and fiery arguments.

During the first episode of the show, we saw the brides and grooms meet their fellow MAFS contestants as they had their hen and bucks' parties. This left some viewers confused as to why the men did not have a stag do, but instead had a bucks' party.

What is a bucks' party and why do Australians not call it a stag do? Here is everything you need to know about the Aussie lingo.

MAFS Australia will begin in February. Picture: Nine

Why are the stag dos called the bucks' in Australia?

Instead of using the term 'stag do' like in the UK, Australians use the term 'bucks' instead. In keeping with the horned animal, people Down Under refer to deer as bucks, hence why they use the term bucks instead of stag.

However there is no change from the classic hen do, as Australians use the same term or refer to it as a bachelorette party.

Married At First Sight Australia will air soon. Pictured the three MAFS Australia experts, John Aiken, Mel Schilling and Alessandra Rampolla. Picture: Instagram/@alessarampolla

The first episode of MAFS Australia 2024 is pretty exciting as we see two couples meet and exchange vows.

During the bucks' night, viewers are introduced to 62-year-old Richard, who is the oldest Married At First Sight Australia groom ever, as well as meeting 26-year-old Jayden who is brother of former MAFS Australia contestant Mitch Eynaud, 28.

Richard Sauerman is the oldest MAFS Australia groom. Picture: Insatgram/@richard_sauerman

While season eleven of MAFS Australia has already kicked off in Oz, UK fans have been eagerly awaiting the return of the explosive show.

Unfortunately Married At First Sight Australia's track record of successful couples hasn't been brilliant, as most have split whilst on the show or shortly after leaving the experiment.

Viewers will have to wait to see which pairings make it through the experiment, and which crumble under the pressure.

