Model burnt with acid by Ferne McCann's ex breaks down over attack on First Dates

A model scarred in the acid attack by Ferne McCann’s ex boyfriend Arthur Collins, appeared on First Dates.

Sophie Hall was tragically caught up in a horrific acid attack in April 2017 carried out by Ferne McCann’s ex Arthur Collins.

The 23-year-old was one of 15 others who suffered horrific burns to her face, arms and shoulders at London Nightclub Mangle.

But almost three years on from the attack, Sophie appeared on Channel 4’s First Dates where she recounted what happened to her.

After being paired up with date Bailey, 24, Sophie was overcome with emotion, as she told the cameras: "Beauty can come from the inside even if you've got scars or have been through something traumatic, you are still beautiful.

Sophie opened up about her acid attack on First Dates. Picture: Channel 4

"A year ago I was caught in the crossfire of an acid attack in London. I was dancing and I got it in my face and body.

"I could smell burning and I thought, that's not petrol. and then I think I started to think I really hope that's not acid, please don't be, but it was."

Trying to stop herself from crying, she continued: "All I could hear was people going 'oh my God what's on her face?' And I couldn't see it, I hadn't seen it myself.

"And I could tell that they were talking about me. As much as I hoped that it wasn't, I so knew that it was about me."

Before adding: "For most girls, your worst fear would be having acid thrown in your face.

"Seeing that in the mirror for the first time was the hardest thing I've had to go through for sure."

Sophie and Bailey's First Date was a success. Picture: Channel 4

Sophie was convinced she’d be left with horrific scars, but after ten months of hospital visits, a last resort treatment worked.

She explained: "I'm over the moon with how I've been left. Without make up on I've only got white marks, so I'm really lucky."

And it seems as though Bailey was smitten by his date, as at the end of the show it was revealed the couple had continued to meet up again.

Viewers at home were moved by Sophie’s story, as one person Tweeted: “Poor Sophie. That acid attack was horrific. She is doing well and the hospital did a great job on her.”

“Sophie is stunning both inside and out after what she went through,” said another, while a third added: “@FirstDates. this show, Really hope things go well for Bailey and Sophie. #Fred.”

Collins, 25, - who is father to Ferne McCann's daughter Sunday - was found guilty of five counts of wounding with intent to do grievous bodily harm and nine counts of assault occasioning actual bodily harm in November 2017.

He was sentenced to 20 years in jail.