Naked Attraction is looking for brave singletons to apply for new series

How can I apply for Naked Attraction? Here’s how you can appear on the Channel 4 show…

The most risqué show on prime time television is back, and producers are looking for some new stars.

Yep, Naked Attraction is returning for the tenth series which will see a group of brave contestants strip completely naked in a bid to find The One.

Hosted by presenter Anna Richardson, the participants choose a potential love match based solely on their naked bodies which are gradually revealed.

The contestant who is choosing then strips off before they decide which single they want to go on a (clothed) date with.

Naked Attraction is back for a new series. Picture: Channel 4

And now the controversial TV show is encouraging people from all over the country to get involved and audition.

Applications are open to people of any shape, size, sexuality or gender and there are no requirements other than being over the age of 18.

In an advert posted on Channel 4’s social media accounts, a naked body can be seen with the caption: "We've got a pod for every bod".

It then states: "Any body. Every body. Naked Attraction is proud to be an inclusive dating show."

Anybody above the age of 18 can apply for Naked Attraction. Picture: Channel 4

The caption reads: “Are you single and looking for love? Fancy trying something new?

“We have a body for everybody and we want you. 🎉”

To apply, all you have to do is fill out this application form.

If you get through, you will then have to do a phone interview, face-to-face interview and a test filming date.

A spokesman for the show said: "There is no limit on gender, sexuality, or body type, and we pride ourselves on being an inclusive show.

"As long as applicants are over 18 years old and are single, we’d love to hear from them."