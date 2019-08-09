Will Ferrell, Pierce Brosnan and Rachel McAdams to star in Netflix film about Eurovision

9 August 2019, 12:39 | Updated: 9 August 2019, 12:40

The film is currently being produced by Netflix
The film is currently being produced by Netflix. Picture: Getty

The upcoming Netflix comedy spoof film tells the story of struggling Icelandic musicians who compete in Eurovision

Netflix is making a spoof comedy film about Eurovision starring Will Ferrell, Pierce Brosnan and Rachel McAdams - and we don't think we've ever been this excited about anything.

The film - which is aptly named Eurovision - features Will Ferrell and Rachel McAdams as struggling Icelandic musicians - Lars Erickssong and Sigrit Ericksdottir - who are selected to compete in the international singing competition.

The film will be based on the real-life Eurovision concert
The film will be based on the real-life Eurovision concert. Picture: Getty

Pierce Brosnan will play Erick Erickssong, who is the father or Will Ferrell's character - and who is known as the “most handsome man in Iceland”.

Will Ferrell thought of the idea after being introduced to Eurovision by Viveca Paulin, who is Swedish, a few years ago - and is he now writing the film with Saturday Night Live's Andrew Steele. Wedding Crashers director David Dobkin will direct.

Netflix UK & Ireland wrote on Twitter: "Things you might have missed:

"– There is going to be a film about Eurovision

"– It stars Will Ferrell and Rachel McAdams as aspiring Icelandic musicians

"– Pierce Brosnan will play Will's father, who also happens to be the most handsome man in Iceland

" – Yes this is real

Is there a trailer for the Eurovision film?

Not yet! But watch this space...

Does the Eurovision film have a release date?

And official release date hasn't yet been announced by Netflix, but we'll keep you updated.

