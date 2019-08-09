Will Ferrell, Pierce Brosnan and Rachel McAdams to star in Netflix film about Eurovision

The film is currently being produced by Netflix. Picture: Getty

The upcoming Netflix comedy spoof film tells the story of struggling Icelandic musicians who compete in Eurovision

Netflix is making a spoof comedy film about Eurovision starring Will Ferrell, Pierce Brosnan and Rachel McAdams - and we don't think we've ever been this excited about anything.

The film - which is aptly named Eurovision - features Will Ferrell and Rachel McAdams as struggling Icelandic musicians - Lars Erickssong and Sigrit Ericksdottir - who are selected to compete in the international singing competition.

The film will be based on the real-life Eurovision concert. Picture: Getty

Pierce Brosnan will play Erick Erickssong, who is the father or Will Ferrell's character - and who is known as the “most handsome man in Iceland”.

Will Ferrell thought of the idea after being introduced to Eurovision by Viveca Paulin, who is Swedish, a few years ago - and is he now writing the film with Saturday Night Live's Andrew Steele. Wedding Crashers director David Dobkin will direct.

Is there a trailer for the Eurovision film?

Not yet! But watch this space...

Does the Eurovision film have a release date?

And official release date hasn't yet been announced by Netflix, but we'll keep you updated.