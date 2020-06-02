Who is The Big Flower Fight host Natasia Demetriou?

Your need-to-know on Natasia. Picture: PA/Netflix

The Big Flower Fight has been described as the GBBO off flower arranging - here's your need-to-know on the Netflix show.

If you're looking for some Bake Off-esque wholesome content in your life, then look no further than The Big Flower Fight.

The Netflix show has been described as the GBBO of flower arranging, and we cannot get enough.

The show features amateur florists, garden designers and sculptors, who all compete to win the chance to design a new sculpture at Kew Gardens in London.

There are eight episodes in the series, which launched on Netflix on 18 May.

Like Bake Off, the show is fronted by comedians - Vic Reeves and Natasia Demetriou.

Here's your need-to-know on Natasia.

Natasia and Vic host the show together. Picture: Netflix

Who are the hosts of Big Flower Fight?

The Big Flower Fight is presented by Vic Reeves and Natasia Demetriou, who are both comedians from England.

Who is Natasia Demetriou and what is her job?

Natasia, is an English-Cypriot comedian, actress and screenwriter from London.

She is perhaps best known for playing in Nadja in the FX horror TV series adaptation of What We Do in the Shadows. She has also appeared in Channel 4 sitcom Stath Lets Flats.

What has Natasia said about The Big Flower Fight?

Speaking to BT.com, Natasia said: "There’s obviously a lot of these competition format shows being made at the moment, and I really liked the fact that it was that sort of show - being creative and stuff - on such a giant scale.

"It’s a bit surreal. The stuff they make is kind of mad and weird, which I liked.

"Then when they told me that Vic [Reeves] was going to be presenting it, I was like ‘Yes, please! That will be so much fun'."

How does The Big Flower Fight work?

The Big Flower Fight is available to stream on Netflix now. Picture: Netflix

Natasia's co-host Vic Reeves said that of the show: 'It’s not Gardeners’ World. It’s punk rock gardening...a lot of the people here could be in bands. It looks like a documentary about some rock and rollers instead of gardeners. It’s really good.'

In each episode, the 10 pairs taking part are given a different theme by which to make their creation. These include Sea Creatures', 'Green Giants', and 'Fabulous Floral Fashion'.

The creations are then judged, and one pair is eliminated in each episode.

Is there a trailer for The Big Flower Fight?

There is! You can watch the trailer below:

