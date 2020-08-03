Where is The Kissing Booth 2 filmed? The Netflix movie's shooting locations revealed

Where is The Kissing Booth 2 filmed? Find out about all the locations across South Africa...

After the popularity of Netflix’s The Kissing Booth back in 2018, it’s no surprise that the second instalment has proved an even bigger hit.

Following the ups and downs of college couple Elle (Joey King) and Noah (Jacob Elordi), the film hit the number one spot on Netflix within a matter of days.

But as well keeping us hooked on Elle’s long-distance relationship with her dreamy boyfriend, The Kissing Booth 2 also treats viewer's to some incredible filming locations.

The Los Angeles Country Day High School was filmed at the University of Cape Town. Picture: Netflix

So where is The Kissing Booth 2 shot? Here’s what we know…

Where was The Kissing Booth 2 filmed?

Despite the film being set largely in LA, The Kissing Booth 2 was actually mostly filmed in South Africa.

Doubling up as a Southern California neighbourhood, both movies were actually shot in Cape Town as it lowered the production costs, but has a similar climate.

The Los Angeles Country Day High School was actually the University of Cape Town campus, with the stunning Smuts Hall housing the classrooms, courtyard and corridors.

Most of The Kissing Booth 2 was shot in South Africa. Picture: Netflix

At the beginning of the film there is a scene set in Santa Monica that was actually filmed in Victoria Rd in Cape Town, while the scenes at Los Angeles International Airport (LAX) were shot at the Cape Town International Convention Centre (CTICC).

The Dance Dance Mania contest was held at the Grand Arena at GrandWest Casino in Cape Town, and the Halloween party is the Lichtenstein Castle Guest House in Hout Bay.

The Los Angeles Country Day festival and iconic kissing booth game were both filmed in The Rooiplein in the Stellenbosch University campus around 50 miles east of Cape Town.

As for Elle's house, it's a private home in Hout Bay, while Flynn’s luxurious house is the exact same villa which featured on Love Island earlier this year.

Elle's house is a private home in Hout Bay. Picture: Netflix

However, author Beth Reekles has since confirmed on Twitter that several scenes were actually shot on location in LA.

These include Santa Monica Pier and Venice Beach, as well as the scene where Elle and Noah visited the iconic Hollywood sign.

When was The Kissing Booth 2 filmed?

The Kissing Booth 2 completed filming in October 2019, so long before the coronavirus pandemic hit. It was then released in July 2020.

