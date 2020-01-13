What is the controversy surrounding Ollie Williams? Love Island star attracts 231 OfCom complaints

13 January 2020, 20:00 | Updated: 13 January 2020, 20:01

Ollie Williams is already proving a controversial Love Island contestant
Ollie Williams is already proving a controversial Love Island contestant. Picture: ITV

Love Island attracted 231 OfCom complaints about the inclusion of Ollie Williams as a contestant.

The first ever winter series of Love Island kicked off last night, with a fresh batch of singletons descending on the brand-new South African villa in the hope of finding their soulmate and scooping that £50,000 prize.

After a tense first coupling, Connor Durman and Sophie Piper, Shaughna Phillips and Callum Jones, Nas Majeed and Siannise Fudge, Paige Turley and Ollie Williams, and Mike Boateng and Leanne Amaning became the first Love Island 2020 couples.

Ollie, an heir and landowner from Cornwall, suffered a setback when no-one stepped forward for him, but he ended up choosing Paige Turley.

Ollie is currently coupled up with Paige on Love Island
Ollie is currently coupled up with Paige on Love Island. Picture: ITV

The 23-year-old has proved a controversial addition to the Love Island line-up, as photos have emerged of him seemingly 'trophy hunting' before the show began.

In response, angry viewers have set up a petition to get him removed from the show - which has so far gained 11,000 signatures.

A message posted with the petition reads: "Ollie Williams who is due to enter Winter Love Island has been exposed as a bloodthirsty big trophy hunter.

View this post on Instagram

4 pak 👾 #angles #endofsummer

A post shared by Ollie Williams (@olliesjwilliams) on

"He has proudly posed with an array of dead endangered animals including warthog and water buffalos among other animals he killed in Africa in order to promote his hunting business, Cornish Sporting Agency.

"The disgusting photos were posted on an Instagram account that was deleted before it was announced that Ollie would be one of the contestants joining the winter series of Love Island in South Africa.

However, friends of the Love Island star have since hit back at reports that Ollie is in to bloodsports, saying that he only takes part in conservationist hunting.

They told the Mirror: "Ollie is a passionate conservationist and worked with an anti-poaching unit in Mozambique.

"Conservation is crucial to the survival of animals and as part of that work Ollie was involved in the culling of sick animals who were a threat to the health of the herd.

"There is a very big and important difference between trophy hunting and the conversation work Ollie has previously been involved in.

"At no point has Ollie organised or booked anybody to go to Africa to shoot game."

More TV & Movies

See more More TV & Movies

Michelle Keegan has quit Our Girl after four years

Will Our Girl continue now Michelle Keegan has left and who will replace her?
The singer is no stranger to being in font of the camera

Watch Love Island star Paige Turley's Britain's Got Talent audition video
Mike spoke about his football career in the villa tonight

What football team does Love Island's Mike Boateng play for?

Shaughna showed off her weight loss before entering the Love Island villa

Shaughna Phillips weight loss journey: Before and after Love Island star's shock body transformation
Ollie Williams is one of the first confirmed Winter Love Island contestants

Who is Ollie Williams? Winter Love Island star's age, background and Instagram name

Trending on Heart

The mysteries of Edinburgh were just a stone's throw away

How Edinburgh's newest boutique hotel brings the city's gothic charm indoors

Travel

Ollie Williams has a huge net worth

What is Ollie Williams’ net worth? Inside the Love Island star’s luxurious life with his own beach
Connor has joined the winter Love Island line up

Who is Love Island's Connor Durman? Job, age and Instagram details revealed
Mike Boateng has joined the Love Island line up

Who is Mike Boateng? Meet the police officer and Winter Love Island contestant
Callum is coupled up with Shaughna on Love Island

Who is Callum Jones? Winter Love Island star's age, background and Instagram name