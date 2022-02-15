Peaky Blinders will return this month as BBC confirm start date

15 February 2022, 11:54

Peaky Blinders will return for the sixth and final series later this month
Peaky Blinders will return for the sixth and final series later this month. Picture: Alamy
Alice Dear

By Alice Dear

Peaky Blinders series six will be the final instalment of the hit BBC drama.

Peaky Blinders will return for the sixth series on Sunday, February 27.

The BBC have confirmed the hit drama will be back on our screens by the end of the month after weeks of anticipation over the show's return.

Cillian Murphy will reprise the character of Thomas Shelby, the head of the the gangster family famously known as the Peaky Blinders.

Sam Claflin will also return as facist politician Oswald Mosley, leading on from his explosive storyline in series five of the drama.

Cillian Murphy will return as the formidable Thomas Shelby
Cillian Murphy will return as the formidable Thomas Shelby. Picture: Alamy

The sixth series will also welcome a new character, played by Line of Duty, This is England and Snatch actor Stephen Graham.

It is not currently known who Graham will be playing and where his storyline will lead.

Sam Claflin will return as Oswald Mosley
Sam Claflin will return as Oswald Mosley. Picture: Alamy

The final series of the hit show will not feature actress Helen McCrory who played the iconic Aunt Polly from the first series onwards.

Helen tragically passed away in April 2021 at the age of 52-years-old from breast cancer.

Following her death, Cillian Murphy revealed how series six of the show will be a "tribute" to the talented actress and beloved friend.

Speaking to Variety, he said: “I think the whole series is really in tribute to her and to honour her."

Director Anthony Byrne thinks they have created the 'perfect ending' for Peaky Blinders
Director Anthony Byrne thinks they have created the 'perfect ending' for Peaky Blinders. Picture: Alamy

He went on: "Her presence and her character’s presence are very much still felt in the series, and it is very much part of Tommy’s journey in the season.

“It'll be different without her, you know. It simply won’t be the same. I’ve spoken about how phenomenal she was as an actress and as a person and it is an enormous loss to the whole acting community and not just for our show.

“My thoughts are always with Damian [Lewis] and her kids. I just hope that the show will live up to her memory and our memory of her.”

While not a lot is known about the upcoming episodes of Peaky Blinders, director Anthony Byrne has said that they have created "the perfect ending" for the Shelby family's story.

He told The Sunday Times that after watching the rough cut he "knew" they had "nailed it".

Peaky Blinders will return with series six on Sunday, 27th February on BBC One at 9pm.

