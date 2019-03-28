Dickinson's Real Deal star makes surprise appearance on Married At First Sight

28 March 2019, 09:28 | Updated: 28 March 2019, 09:34

By Emma Gritt

Dickinson's Real Deal star Mark Stevens popped up on last night's show as his son is one of the singletons looking to find love with a stranger.

Married At First Sight fans were left doing a double take last night when a daytime TV icon popped up on screen.

Dickinson's Real Deal star Mark Stevens' son Jack, 25, has signed up to find a bride on the controversial Channel 4 show, which sees strangers meeting at the altar after being matched up by relationship experts and psychologists.

However, the antiques expert was not his usual charming self - and was slammed for being unkind about his son's plans, and his future daughter-in-law's looks.

Read more: Bride to be devastated after in-laws try and BAN her disabled dad from ceremony

Mark Stevens with wife Carol and son Jack
Mark Stevens with wife Carol and son Jack. Picture: Channel 4

Jack returned to Brighton to tell his parents his plans, and while mum Carol was encouraging, Mark was far from supportive.

He said: "You need your head looked at.

Mark is a regular on David Dickinson's ITV show
Mark is a regular on David Dickinson's ITV show. Picture: Getty

"I'm going to send you to somebody, what if it goes wrong?"

However, Jack's dad later used his antiques knowledge to help him choose the perfect ring for his secret bride... but that's where his support ended.

Mark later made unkind comments about his new daughter-in-law Verity
Mark later made unkind comments about his new daughter-in-law Verity. Picture: Channel 4

Before the ceremony, Mark waxed lyrical about the kind of woman he wanted to see his son meet at the altar.

He said: "I hope she is quite slim, athletic, well-spoken... Hopefully a fun-loving girl."

Mark Stevens and wife Carol at son Jack's wedding
Mark Stevens and wife Carol at son Jack's wedding. Picture: Channel 4

After seeing his new daughter-in-law Verity, he prompted a string of furious tweets by making "shallow" comments about her appearance.

He whispered to Carol the the marriage won't last, adding, "I know my son!"

Mark admitted that he wouldn't have put Verity and his son together - prompting furious viewers to brand him "shallow".

He told the camera: "What Jack normally goes for, it's very, very different. It's different to what I am used to for my son."

More TV & Movies

See more More TV & Movies

Strictly Katya Jones and Seann Walsh

Strictly Come Dancing curse: What is it and the celebrities who have been hit by the dreaded curse
Stacey Dooley with boyfriend Sam

Stacey Dooley ex-boyfriend Sam Tucknott relationship: Strictly Curse's latest victim
Joe Sugg stormed to the final on the 2018 series of Strictly Come Dancing

Strictly Come Dancing professionals want to ban YouTube stars after Joe Sugg's 'advantage'
Britain's Got Talent is back for series 13

When does Britain's Got Talent 2019 start and will Ant McPartlin be hosting with Declan Donnelly?
Ferne McCann: First Time Mum and Sam Faiers: The Mummy Diaries are both on ITVBe

Sam and Billie Faiers respond to claims of ‘rivalry’ between theirs and Ferne McCann’s show

Trending on Heart

Who doesn't love a bunch of roses?

Mother's Day roses: How to keep your flowers looking fresh for longer

Lifestyle

Coleen Nolan accidentally ‘reveals’ the sex of Stacey Solomon’s baby

Coleen Nolan accidentally ‘reveals’ the sex of Stacey Solomon’s baby

Celebrities

Stacey Dooley is a journalist and filmmaker who wont the last series of Strictly

Who is Stacey Dooley? Career, ex-boyfriend and net worth revealed

Celebrities

Stacey Solomon

Stacey Dooley splits from boyfriend Sam Tucknott as Strictly Come Dancing curse strikes again

Celebrities

Coleen Nolan has discussed life after her divorce

Coleen Nolan confirms she's dating again after marriage split

Celebrities