Dickinson's Real Deal star makes surprise appearance on Married At First Sight

By Emma Gritt

Dickinson's Real Deal star Mark Stevens popped up on last night's show as his son is one of the singletons looking to find love with a stranger.

Married At First Sight fans were left doing a double take last night when a daytime TV icon popped up on screen.

Dickinson's Real Deal star Mark Stevens' son Jack, 25, has signed up to find a bride on the controversial Channel 4 show, which sees strangers meeting at the altar after being matched up by relationship experts and psychologists.

However, the antiques expert was not his usual charming self - and was slammed for being unkind about his son's plans, and his future daughter-in-law's looks.

Mark Stevens with wife Carol and son Jack. Picture: Channel 4

Jack returned to Brighton to tell his parents his plans, and while mum Carol was encouraging, Mark was far from supportive.

He said: "You need your head looked at.

Mark is a regular on David Dickinson's ITV show. Picture: Getty

"I'm going to send you to somebody, what if it goes wrong?"

However, Jack's dad later used his antiques knowledge to help him choose the perfect ring for his secret bride... but that's where his support ended.

Mark later made unkind comments about his new daughter-in-law Verity. Picture: Channel 4

Before the ceremony, Mark waxed lyrical about the kind of woman he wanted to see his son meet at the altar.

He said: "I hope she is quite slim, athletic, well-spoken... Hopefully a fun-loving girl."

Mark Stevens and wife Carol at son Jack's wedding. Picture: Channel 4

After seeing his new daughter-in-law Verity, he prompted a string of furious tweets by making "shallow" comments about her appearance.

He whispered to Carol the the marriage won't last, adding, "I know my son!"

He's one of the buyers on Dickinson's Real Deal - Mark Stevens — Lauren Dyson (@LaurenF29) March 27, 2019

Is Jacks dad #MarriedAtFirstSightUk Mark Stevens from Dickinsons real deal, he needs to learn some manners so rude — dawn (@dawnabb20764552) March 28, 2019

Mark admitted that he wouldn't have put Verity and his son together - prompting furious viewers to brand him "shallow".

He told the camera: "What Jack normally goes for, it's very, very different. It's different to what I am used to for my son."