RuPaul's Drag Race season 12: Who's in the lineup and what is the Netflix show about?

Season 12 is already underway and we cannot wait. Picture: PA

By Mared Parry

Season 11 has only just come to an end but things are already in place for season 12.

RuPaul's Drag Race has only just wrapped up the 11th series which saw Yvie Oddly crowned America's next drag superstar, and the 12th series is already underway.

On January 22nd, 2019, host and creator of the series, RuPaul announced on Twitter that Drag Race had been renewed for a 12th season, and casting opened the same day with a deadline of March 1st.

Season 11 was incredibly successful and produced some huge stars. Picture: VH1

But what do we know about the 12th season of RuPaul's Drag Race? Who are the rumoured queens and what is the show all about? We reveal all...

What do we know about season 12 of Drag Race?

Filming for season 12 is reportedly underway and started late July 2019.

In terms of release date, it's likely to be a long way away, but Mama Ru is very busy so it's being pre-recorded a long time in advance.

It's expected to air around March 2020, after All Stars 5 and Drag Race UK have finished airing their seasons.

Yvie Oddly won season 11 of Drag Race. Picture: PA

The reason for everyone thinking filming has started is quite simple - many very notable US drag queens have disappeared from social media and cancelled a number of high profile gigs at the exact same time.

Michelle Visage, Ross Matthews and Carson Kressley are highly likely to join the judging panel alongside the main Queen, head judge and host RuPaul Charles, along with a number of very high profile celebrity guest judges.

Who makes up the drag queen lineup for season 12?

All of the following are highly rumoured queens to be appearing on the twelfth season because they've disappeared completely from social media around the time:

Aiden Zhane from Atlanta, Georgia

Boxxa Vine from Montery, Massachusetts

Brita Filter from New York City, New York

Crystal Methyd from Springfield, Missouri

Dahlia Sin from Los Angeles, California

Erickatoure Aviance from Phoenix, Arizona

Gigi Goode from Los Angeles, California

Jackie Cox from New York City, New York

Jaida Essence Hall from Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Jan Sport from New York City, New York

Nicky Doll from New York City, New York

Judy Darling from New York City, New York

Rock M. Sakura from San Francisco, California

Sherry Pie from New York City, New York

Vicky Vox from Los Angeles, California

Widow Von'Du from Kansas City, Missouri

6 from Los Angeles, California

What is RuPaul's Drag Race all about?

Drag Race is a reality competition show where 12 of America's best drag queens compete for the crown and a chance to win $100,000.

It is judged by RuPaul, the world's most famous drag queen, Michelle Visage, Ross Matthews, Carson Kressley and a number of other guest judges.

The queens compete in a variety of challenges and runways every week that vary in themes and tests.

The show has won many awards. Picture: PA

One week there may be a modelling challenge, another there could be anything from singing to acting, comedy stand up, dancing, makeovers, fashion designing and more.

But there's one thing for sure - it's always delivered with a hilarious, crude humour and plenty of sexual references.

The show has won endless awards over its 10 years of airing, including three consecutive Emmys (2016-18), three Reality Television Awards and three NewNowNext awards.