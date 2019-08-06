RuPaul's Drag Race season 12: Who's in the lineup and what is the Netflix show about?
6 August 2019, 17:16
Season 11 has only just come to an end but things are already in place for season 12.
RuPaul's Drag Race has only just wrapped up the 11th series which saw Yvie Oddly crowned America's next drag superstar, and the 12th series is already underway.
On January 22nd, 2019, host and creator of the series, RuPaul announced on Twitter that Drag Race had been renewed for a 12th season, and casting opened the same day with a deadline of March 1st.
But what do we know about the 12th season of RuPaul's Drag Race? Who are the rumoured queens and what is the show all about? We reveal all...
What do we know about season 12 of Drag Race?
Filming for season 12 is reportedly underway and started late July 2019.
In terms of release date, it's likely to be a long way away, but Mama Ru is very busy so it's being pre-recorded a long time in advance.
It's expected to air around March 2020, after All Stars 5 and Drag Race UK have finished airing their seasons.
The reason for everyone thinking filming has started is quite simple - many very notable US drag queens have disappeared from social media and cancelled a number of high profile gigs at the exact same time.
Michelle Visage, Ross Matthews and Carson Kressley are highly likely to join the judging panel alongside the main Queen, head judge and host RuPaul Charles, along with a number of very high profile celebrity guest judges.
Who makes up the drag queen lineup for season 12?
All of the following are highly rumoured queens to be appearing on the twelfth season because they've disappeared completely from social media around the time:
Aiden Zhane from Atlanta, Georgia
Boxxa Vine from Montery, Massachusetts
Brita Filter from New York City, New York
Crystal Methyd from Springfield, Missouri
Dahlia Sin from Los Angeles, California
Erickatoure Aviance from Phoenix, Arizona
Gigi Goode from Los Angeles, California
Jackie Cox from New York City, New York
Jaida Essence Hall from Milwaukee, Wisconsin
Jan Sport from New York City, New York
Nicky Doll from New York City, New York
Judy Darling from New York City, New York
Rock M. Sakura from San Francisco, California
Sherry Pie from New York City, New York
Vicky Vox from Los Angeles, California
Widow Von'Du from Kansas City, Missouri
6 from Los Angeles, California
What is RuPaul's Drag Race all about?
Drag Race is a reality competition show where 12 of America's best drag queens compete for the crown and a chance to win $100,000.
It is judged by RuPaul, the world's most famous drag queen, Michelle Visage, Ross Matthews, Carson Kressley and a number of other guest judges.
The queens compete in a variety of challenges and runways every week that vary in themes and tests.
One week there may be a modelling challenge, another there could be anything from singing to acting, comedy stand up, dancing, makeovers, fashion designing and more.
But there's one thing for sure - it's always delivered with a hilarious, crude humour and plenty of sexual references.
The show has won endless awards over its 10 years of airing, including three consecutive Emmys (2016-18), three Reality Television Awards and three NewNowNext awards.