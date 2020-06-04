Who is Selling Sunset's Maya Vander, who is she married to and does she have children?

4 June 2020

Everything you need to know about Maya from Selling Sunset
Everything you need to know about Maya from Selling Sunset. Picture: Netflix/Instagram- Maya Vander
Alice Dear

By Alice Dear

Here's everything we know about the no-nonsense LA realtor.

Netflix's Selling Sunset has taken viewers by storm, as people across the world binge the reality show during lockdown.

The show follows a number of Los Angeles realtors as they sell the biggest and most luxurious mansions in the area.

Among the realtors is Maya Vander, here's everything you need to know about her:

Maya Vander is known for her straight talking sales approach
Maya Vander is known for her straight talking sales approach. Picture: Instagram/Maya Vander

Who is Maya Vander?

Maya Vander is a 32-year-old real estate agent from LA.

Maya grew up in Israel and moved to LA in 2002.

When in LA, she works for The Oppenheim Group, while also working for Douglas Elliman Real Estate in Miami.

Maya has two children with her husband
Maya has two children with her husband. Picture: Instagram/Maya Vander

Is Maya Vander married and does she have children?

Maya is married, although her husband's name is unknown.

In April 2019, Maya gave birth to a baby boy, who she and her husband named Aiden.

Sharing the news on Instagram, she wrote: "Welcome to the world Aiden!!! Honestly I can't even begin to describe the feeling of being a mother, wow!!"

In May this year, Maya gave birth to a baby girl, who they called Elle Madison.

